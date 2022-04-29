Dausa Rape: LoP Kataria Slams Rajasthan Govt, Says CM Gehlot 'just Protecting His Seat'

BJP Leader of the Opposition (LoP) of Rajasthan Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday expressed his outrage over the Dausa rape and murder case, calling the lack of action by the administration 'condemnable.' Speaking to Republic TV, Kataria accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of only working towards 'protecting his seat' and giving a free run to miscreants.

"It is so regrettable that Rajasthan has become number 1 in cases of gang rape. It is shocking that this is not just a gang rape case, they burnt her and killed her brutally. If the police can not take action in such cases also, then it is a total failure. Gehlot is just protecting his seat, his government. He has given full freedom to miscreants," Gulab Chand Kataria told Republic.

Dausa rape and murder case

In a horrifying incident, a missing woman's body was found in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday morning. The woman was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, and brutally murdered. As per the initial reports, the woman boarded a bus from Jaipur to Dausa to visit her parents' residence at 10 AM and she deboarded the vehicle an hour later.

While on a 7-km-long journey to her house by foot, the accused approached the victim, offered her a lift, and later gang-raped her along with another person. After the heinous act, the victim was killed and her body was dumped inside a well. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body with the help of local people. One of the accused had been arrested and booked for kidnapping, gang rape, and murder.

On Thursday, Republic accessed exclusive CCTV footage pertaining to the Dausa rape and murder case. The visuals expose what happened minutes before the crime was committed. In the visuals, the victim can be seen walking on way to her house. Sources have revealed that she was on foot for 7kms before the accused offered her a lift and committed the heinous crime. A 9-year-old kid had also boarded the car, however, he deboarded at his house, just kilometers before the victim's residence.

The family has alleged that her body was burned with petrol and a hurried cremation took place to cover up the incident. They further claimed that under immense pressure from the Ashok Gehlot-led administration, they were forced to cremate the victim at 9 PM in the night.