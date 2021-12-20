DAVC Crackdown On Ex-AIADMK Minister In Irregular Assets Case Continues, Raids Underway

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption’s (DVAC) crackdown on All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader P Thangamani continues as searches are now underway across Tamil Nadu. The DVAC had earlier began raiding the former minister’s properties in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Searches are now underway in Salem, Namakkal and Erode.

The police had earlier registered a case against the P Thangamani in the asset disproportionation case. Last week, the DVAC conducted raids at over 69 places in different parts of Tamil Nadu including the premises of the AIADMK leader’s residence and office. Thangamani held the Electricity and Prohibition and Excise portfolios in the previous AIADMK regime. Now, several areas in Salem, Namakkal and Erode are being searched in the same irregular assets case against the leader.

DVAC continues raid in the case against P Thangamani

Searches were carried out at Chennai, Karur and Namakkal among others earlier last week. The FIR had stated that Thangamani and his son have invested a huge amount of money of their ill-gotten money in crypto assets. The former minister has been accused of gaining over Rs 4.85 crore assets disproportionate to known sources of income from May 2016 to March 2020. The FIR in the assets case against the minister was filed in Namakkal under sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

P Thangamani is the fifth former minister from the main opposition party in the state to come under the vigilance net over alleged disproportionate assets, with the others being MR Vijayabhaskar, SP Velumani, KC Veeramani and C Vijayabaskar. ReportedlyThangamani and his son have acquired many assets which are disproportionate to his known source of income and kept in the name of their in-laws.

DVAC conducts raids at AIADMK leader's residence

Earlier in August, the DVAC conducted raids at over 52 locations including the residence of AIADMK MLA SP Velumani in a similar case. The DVAC took out raids in connection with a corruption case registered, which has reportedly filed against 17 persons including Velumani and his brother Anbarasan. Before this, in July, the DVAC had launched simultaneous raids at 21 locations across Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Karur in connection with former AIADMK minister Vijaybhaskar's properties.

Image: ANI