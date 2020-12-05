'Dawn Of New Era In Telangana': Tejasvi Surya Lauds BJP's Performance In GHMC Polls

Reacting to BJP's impressive performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, BJP's Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief Tejasvi Surya on Friday said that the people of 'Bhagyanagar' have voted for good governance, value-based politics and inclusive development. Highlighting the rejection of 'family-owned parties', 'corrupt administration' and 'anti-Hindu politics', BJYM chief said that the results of the GHMC polls mark the beginning of a new era in Telangana. 'BJP is the future,' he added.

Bhagyanagar has voted for good governance, value based politics and inclusive development.



It has rejected family owned parties, corrupt administration & anti-Hindu politics.



Dawn of new era in Telangana. BJP is the future. #ChangeHyderabad — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 4, 2020

GHMC Elections: Tejasvi Surya thanks Bhagyanagar

I thank people of Bhagyanagar for the love, trust and faith reposed in our party.



We will give it our best. The young of Telangana will take the lead in building a new future.



We will build a Telangana where every young person has equal opportunities for success.



Thank you! — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 4, 2020

While thanking the people of 'Bhagyanagar' for the 'love, trust and faith' reposed for BJP in the GHMC elections, Tejasvi Surya assured that the party will give its best. He also said that the young generation of Telangana will take the lead in building a new future. Surya also mentioned that BJP will build Telangana where every young person has equal opportunities for success.

PM Sri @narendramodi’s popularity is beyond geographical boundaries. It cuts across barriers of age, language & region. His Tyag & Tapasya is valued by people of India.



Sri @JPNadda’s leadership & Sri @byadavbjp’s election management are lessons for every young activist. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 4, 2020

Speaking about BJP's performance in the GHMC polls, BJYM leader said that the performance is the result of the hard work put in by the party's booth karyakartas, who are the real strength of the party. Pointing towards the BJYM's important role in the elections, Surya thanked and congratulated every Yuva Morcha karyakartas. Appreciating PM Modi's popularity beyond geographical boundaries, the BJP MP said that the Prime Minister's 'Tyag' and 'Tapasya' is valued by the people of India.

The GHMC election campaign

In a departure from its usual low profile in Hyderabad, BJP went all guns blazing in the GHMC poll campaign. This comes in the wake of the party's victory in 4 Telangana Lok Sabha seats and the Dubbak Assembly constituency. Post the NDA's success in Bihar, BJP named its General Secretary Bhupender Yadav as its in-charge of the GHMC polls. Moreover, key BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy and BJYM national president Tejaswi Surya played a crucial role in the election campaign.

BJP highlighted the alleged misgovernance of the ruling TRS-AIMIM, citing their mismanagement of the situation arising out of the recent floods in Hyderabad for instance. Divisive issues such as action against illegal Rohingyas and the proposed renaming of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar also cropped up during the campaign. On the other side of the spectrum, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi addressed numerous public meetings and hit back at BJP. Additionally, TRS leaders including Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son KT Rama Rao and daughter K Kavitha too fought a spirited campaign.

