BJP's Kailash Vijayavargiya Targets MVA Over Allegations Against NCB's Sameer Wankhede

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargiya on Tuesday came out in support of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, amid a string of allegations being raised against the Aryan Khan case investigator by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

Wankhede, who is currently investigating the controversial Mumbai drugs case, has been repeatedly targeted by Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik, who even accused the IRS officer of forging his documents to secure a government job and raised questions over his heritage, religion, caste and other factors.

“The allegations against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede show that no honest officer of Central government can work in Maharashtra,” said Vijayavargiya. Criticizing Malik over the false claims that Sameer Wankhede’s middle name was Dawood, the BJP leader said, “Dawood (Ibrahim) isn't in our country but his influence is on ministers of Maharashtra Government.”

On Monday, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik accused the Wankhede of using a fake caste certificate for securing a government job. Sharing the NCB officer’s purported birth certificate on Twitter, the Maharashtra Minister said, "Sameer Dawood Wankhede is a fraud. He has a birth certificate with the name 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede'.

BJP seeks FIR against Nawab Malik

Later that day, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar demanded an FIR against Nawab Malik for 'forging documents' of Sameer Wankhede and attempting to create a rift between the two communities.

“By displaying a fabricated birth certificate of a central government officer in social media, Nawab Malik is trying to create disharmony among religions. He is targeting an officer who is discharging his duty honestly and has been in the forefront to expose the nefarious designs of the drug mafia. Malik is targeting the officer for reasons best known to him but his act of uploading the forged birth certificate is an offense,” Bhatkhalkar wrote in his letter to Mumbai Police.

Sameer Wankhede’s family too hit back at Malik and produced the actual documents to prove that his father's name is Dnyandev and that he belongs to the Hindu community.

The string of allegations came after an NCB team led by Sameer Wankhede had raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and claimed to have recovered drugs. The team arrested Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the case, along with others.