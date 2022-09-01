In a massive setback to Congress, the exodus in Jammu and Kashmir unit continued as more leaders exit the party a day after 64 leaders tendered their resignation in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad. On Wednesday, as many as 36 Leaders and many workers of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) resigned from all the basic membership of the party. This included NSUI President Piyush Sharma, State Vice President Anirudh Raina and State General Secretary Manik Sharma.

NSUI Piyush Sharma submitted the joint resignation letter to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi citing "functioning of the party" and informed about the other workers quitting the party along with him.

1. Anirudh Raina (State Vice President)

2. Manik Sharma (State General Secretary)

3. Gourav Sudan (working president)

4. Shubam Verma (Vice President)

5. Deep Sharma (Vice President)

6. Priya Andotra (Vice President)

7. Shallu Sharma (Vice President)

8. Amit Verma (Secretary)

9. Balbir Singh (General Secretary)

10. Rohit Singh (Secretary)

11. Rohit Verma (Secretary)

12. Mansi (General Secretary)

13. Pinkey (Secretary)

14. Laxami (Secretary)

15. Shallu Sharma (Secretary)

16. Jyoti Andotra (Secretary)

17. Asha Thaku (Secretary)

18. Janvi Rajput (Secretary)

19. Samriti (Secretary)

20. Rekha (Secretary)

21. Arslan Wani (Working President)

22. Gopal Gupta (Second Incharge)

23. Anshul Billowria (Vice President)

24. Ayesha Mir (Vice President)

25. Dhamish Attri (General Secretary)

26. Kamran Alli (General Secretary)

27. Numan Bin Talib (Secretary)

28. Aniket (Secretary)

29. Shikha Kashyap (Joint Secretary)

30. Surya Dev Singh (Joint Secretary)

31. Sohail Abbas (Media Coordinator)

32. Mehul Upadhaya (District Media Coordinator)

33. S. Renu rajput (Vice President)

34. Kanav Sharma (President NSUI Cluster)

64 J&K Congress Resign Citing Leadership Crisis

On Wednesday, 64 senior Congress leaders, including former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Tara Chand resigned from the party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday. They submitted a joint resignation letter to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, citing a "leadership crisis" in the party.

Chand and other seniors including former ministers Abdul Majid Wani, Manohar Lal Sharma, Gharu Ram, and former MLA Balwan Singh, announced their resignations from their party, including its primary membership, at a press conference in Jammu. The leaders said it is unfortunate that Congress is losing state after state owing to the "pick and choose policy" adopted under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. They lamented that senior leadership was being sidelined since Gandhi was made Vice President.

Azad, the former chief minister of J&K, ended his five-decade journey as a Congressman on Friday, terming the party comprehensively destroyed. He also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, blaming him for demolishing the party's entire consultative mechanism.

Ghulam Nabi Azad to launch own party soon

Ghulam Nabi Azad will soon launch a national-level party from Jammu and Kashmir, which is likely to go to elections next year. Azad's exit from Congress triggered a flurry of other resignations as he continues to receive unwavering support not only from Congress but also from leaders of other regional parties such as the National Conference, PDP, and the Apni Party.

Over a dozen prominent Congress leaders, including former ministers and legislators, besides hundreds of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, municipal corporators and district and block level leaders resigned from Congress over the week to join Azad. Meanwhile, 12 members of the Apni Party also submitted their resignation letters to Party chief Altaf Bukhari and informed him of joining the Azad camp.

