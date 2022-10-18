A day after being grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for almost 10 hours in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the central agency's questioning was not on the excise polity but to force him to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to reporters on the CBI questioning in the Delhi liquor scam, Manish Sisodia on Tuesday, said, "CBI and ED have been made a political machine by the BJP. There was no focus on the excise policy (during the CBI questioning). There is no corruption in excise policy, there is nothing in excise policy. This was cleared from yesterday's questioning that fake stories were being cooked. The whole aim of calling me was to scare me so that I leave the AAP and join the BJP. But I told them clearly that the Bharatiya Janata party is such a dirty party that to join it, is to kill oneself, kill one's soul."

Manish Sisodia repeats 'Operation Lotus' claim

Notably, on Monday, after nearly 10 hours of the CBI grilling, Sisodia alleged that the whole case is "fake" and has been done to make Operation Lotus successful. "Today I saw in the CBI office that there's no issue of any scam (excise policy case). The whole case is fake. I understood all that in the nine hour-questioning today. The case isn't to probe any scam against me, but to make Operation Lotus successful in Delhi," the Deputy CM told reporters.

Adding further he said, "I was asked inside the CBI office to leave (AAP), or else such cases will keep getting registered against me. I was told 'Satyendar Jain ke upar konse sachhe cases hain?'...I said I won't leave AAP for BJP. They said they'll make me CM."

Notably, the AAP leader was grilled on various aspects of the AAP government's excise policy, his relations with other accused, including businessman Vijay Nair, and documents recovered during searches in the case, the officials said.

The CBI has also questioned Raghava Reddy, the son of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, in the case.