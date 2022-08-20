Day After CBI Raid; Manish Sisodia Deflects: ‘Issue Not Excise Fraud, But Arvind Kejriwal’

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday addressed a press conference a day after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids at his residence in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy of 2021-2022. Sisodia defended the AAP government and claimed the Excise policy introduced by his government was one of the best. He called the CBI raids against him a conspiracy unfolded by the central government to stop Arvind Kejriwal and stated that in the 2024 general elections, it will be Arvind Kejriwal fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sisodia flaunts New York Time Cover

Sisodia began his briefing by flaunting New York Times' article published on Delhi's Education Model and addressed BJP's fake post allegations. He further targeted the Central government and highlighted another article in the NY Times where thousands of body was cremated along the Ganga during the COVID-19 pandemic calling it a 'Shameful' moment for Indians.

"America's biggest newspaper covered Delhi's education model on its front page yesterday. It is a pride for India. Around 1.5 years ago, another story was published by them showing thousands of bodies being cremated along Ganga; it was shameful for all the Indians. But when the Education Model of Delhi was the coverage in this newspaper we all felt proud. This is not my achievement, it is the results of Delhi school teachers and children," said Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia on CBI raids over Excise policy scam

Addressing the liquor row, Delhi Excise Minister stated that on Friday, CBI officers conducted raids at his residence and Education Ministry's Dy CM office in New Delhi. All officers, in both places, were great people as they had to obey orders from high command. He claimed the excise policy introduced by the AAP government is one of the best policies in India and it was prepared and was being implemented with full transparency. Sisodia stated that he has not done any corruption or crime but his only fault is that he is the minister of Arvind Kejriwal.

"Excise policy due to which whole controversy is created is the country's best policy. We were applying it with transparency & sincerity. Had Delhi LG not changed his decision conspiring to fail the policy, the Delhi govt would have been getting at least Rs 10,000cr every year. Their issue is not liquor or excise scam, if it was, they would send CBI to Gujarat. Their only problem is Arvind Kejriwal as the whole proceedings against me, raids at my residence & office are only being done just to stop Arvind Kejriwal. I haven't done any corruption. I am just Arvind Kejriwal's Education Minister," said Sisodia.

#LiquorScam | 'India's best Excise Policy, most transparent': Manish Sisodia holds a press conference a day after CBI raids at his residence. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/9lTrrFg051 pic.twitter.com/xfVRHv8aUM — Republic (@republic) August 20, 2022

Modi Vs AAP in 2024 Polls: Manish Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal has immensely worked for the betterment of the Health and Education sector and the Central government is not able to digest the fact. Earlier, Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain was arrested and now I might be arrested in the next few days. Sisodia claimed that in the upcoming 2024 polls, it will Aam Aadmi Party that will fight against BJP.

"There is a difference between PM Modi and Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM hails and takes inspiration from those who are doing great work but instead Modi Ji stops the work of those who are going forward and developing India. Days after Kejriwal launched the Make India no. 1 mission, raids were conducted at Satyender Jain's house. Maybe within the next 3-4 days, CBI-ED will arrest me. We won't be scared, you won't be able to break us. The elections of 2024 will be AAP vs BJP, it will be Arvind Kejriwal vs PM Modi". said Manish Sisodia.

#LiquorScam | Till now people were asking Modi vs who, now the country wants Arvind Kejriwal. That's why they want to stop him, but we are not scared: Manish Sisodia



Watch here - https://t.co/9lTrrFg051 pic.twitter.com/RqUnkM6QaY — Republic (@republic) August 20, 2022

(Image: ANI)