Day After KCR Backed Rahul Gandhi, Congress Repays TRS Chief With 'crocodile Tears' Jibe

A day after Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao came out in support of Rahul Gandhi on the surgical strike remark, the Congress dubbed it as 'shedding crocodile tears' and questioned KCR's silence on PM Modi's "insult" to the state.

A verbal spat broke out between the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) and the Congress on Monday after the latter called for the defeat of 'Chameleon TRS and Communal BJP' in the state.

Taking to Twitter, AICC Telangana in charge, Manickam Tagore said, "Congress needs to defeat the Chameleon TRS & Communal BJP and both parties are two sides of the same coin."

'KCR went beyond politics to defend Rahul Gandhi,' says TRS

Hitting back at the Congress, TRS MLA Kavitha Kalvakuntla stated that her party and its President KCR Garu led people’s movement for the formation of Telangana state, adding that it was not a 'gift' but a 'fight'.

"Secondly, the former PM (Manmohan Singh) and your party’s leadership were humiliated by the BJP and it was KCR Garu who stood up for them when your party was trailing to defend. CM KCR garu went beyond politics to stand by dignified politics in this country," she said in a subsequent tweet.

Earlier on Monday, the Telangana CM had defended Rahul Gandhi and questioned what was wrong with him asking for proof of the surgical strikes carried out by the forces on Pakistan in 2019. Pitting himself in the same camp, KCR said that the Centre must answer people's queries regarding the Army action.

"There is nothing wrong with Rahul Gandhi asking proof of surgical strikes. Rahul Gandhi in the capacity of being Congress chief and an MP asked for proof. Even I am asking now. Let the government of India show proof. BJP spreads flase propaganda which is why people are asking for proof," the TRS chief had said, evoking strong reactiong from the saffron party and its ministers.

'KCR master of shedding crocodile tears; silent when PM insulted state': Congress

After Kavitha Kalvakuntla stated that KCR went beyond politics to defend its rival Congress leader against the BJP, Revanth Reddy dubbed it as "crocodile tears."

Shedding “crocodile tears” is an art your leadership has mastered. But the people of Telangana are asking why your leader was silent when PM Modi insulted “Telangana Thalli" and the sacrifices of our martyrs, the Congress MP tweeted in response to Kavitha.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had criticized the way the new State was created.

In his reply to the motion of thanks to the President’s address, PM Modi said Telangana was created "with the Parliament doors closed," without any discussion and pepper sprays were put to use. He blamed Congress for the way the Telangana bill was passed in Parliament and compared it to the creation of three new States done by the NDA government headed by Atal Behari Vajpayee. No such scenes were witnessed then, he said.

In Telangana, the ruling TRS and the Congress took strong objection to the PM's remarks on the bifurcation of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, demanding an unconditional apology.

