Day After Mamata Banerjee Complains To PM, Governor Says He Was 'stunned And Shocked'

The war of words between the Bengal's Governor and Chief Minister seem away from being over. A day after Mamata Banerjee, Bengal's Chief Minister directly stated that "a few people holding constitutional posts' are disturbing the state government regularly, to the Prime Minister himself, Jadgeep Dhankar states that he was 'shocked' at the former's observations.

"Dear Chief Minister, I am stunned and shocked, as are many, at your observations yesterday- 'There are some who do non-cooperation despite holding constitutional posts and keep harassing the State. It should not happen'. I take strong exception to such uncharitable, unfounded and unmerited stance. These are unbecoming of the position you hold. Significantly you have not even once adverted anything like this in any manner to me any time," wrote Bengal Governor Dhankar to his elected counterpart, Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday.

The Governor stressed that he took strong exception to "such uncharitable, unfounded and unmerited stance" and that it was unbecoming of the position the CM held.

"You know for yourself that your observations are bereft of any fact premise or foundation-there being not even one illustration to sustain these. A look at my communications to you and tweets would bear out my wholesome motivations, primacy ever being welfare of the people- be it systematic destruction of railway and other public properties during anti-CAA agitation; rampant corruption in Amphan Relief Distribution; hurdles in functioning of Inter-Ministerial Central Team; alarming law and order scenario; oppressive police actions against opposition and many more." further stated the communication from Raj Bhawan to Nabbanna.

Dhankar also said that he was not a 'stake holder' in politics but has undoubted stakes in governance in the State in view of his constitutional obligations and would ever insist supremacy of constitution and rule of law in governance.

"I am required to be aware of State of Affairs as also Affairs of State. I have scrupulously adhered in my actions to constitutional prescriptions while you have, in spite of my umpteen suggestions, all through practised 'constitutional distancing', and making my role as Governor of Chancellor dysfunctional. Non-responsive stance at your end is not in consonance with constitution. In performance of my constitutional duties shall never be daunted or deterred by such diversionary stance." also said the letter to Mamata Banerjee.

