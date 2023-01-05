Day After Quitting BJP, Gayathri Raghuram Asks If Annamalai Is 'Using' Her For Popularity

Gayathri Raghuram, the Tamil Nadu actor and choreographer, hit out against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief K Annamalai, a day after quitting the party. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Raghuram said Annamalai does not support women and that the leader was "using" her to further his own popularity.

Raghuram, 38, resigned on January 4 claiming that women workers of the party were not safe under the leadership of K Annamalai. Notably, she was suspended by the BJP in November 2022 for bringing disrepute to the party.

#BREAKING | After quitting BJP, Gayathri Raghuram speaks to Republic, says she has 'enough proof to bring Annamalai down'.



Watch - https://t.co/3tH3sZCsxO pic.twitter.com/Rjg10mOOip — Republic (@republic) January 5, 2023

Gayathri Raghuram’s differences with Annamalai

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV, reality show contestant Gayathri Raghuram said, “For the past two months, various issues have been popping up in Tamil Nadu BJP only. Sincerely I would like to question in which way Annamalai has supported any women. Be it the audio leak with Trichy Surya Siva and Daisy Daisy Charan. He actually made a compromise and suspended the person, Trichy Surya but it just vanished away. He didn’t accept his resignation. Basically he is a habitual offender, Trichy Surya and he hasn’t done that to one person(sic),”

“He has done that to Alisha Abdullah, which also came in the same month. She has also came out to the press and told that the person has spoken very badly. He is apparently very close aide of Annamalai,” and further questioned Annamalai, “In which way is he voicing out for women(sic)?”

‘Is he using me for his popular agenda?’

Referring to a statement made by former IPS officer Annamalai, Raghuram said, “He has actually spoken about me in front of 150 people speaking about Dubai in a very abusive way inducing a very wrong idea about a woman, especially me and then and now he doesn't even have an answer. Recently I saw a press meet where he is saying that let Gayathri Raghuram put more allegations on me so i will become famous, popular, so is he using me for his popular agenda (sic)?”

In her twitter thread announcing the resignation, Raghuram called Annamalai as a “cheap tactic liar” and an ‘adharmic leader.”

“I cannot continue under Annamalai leadership. Cannot expect social justice. Women stay safe don’t trust someone will save you. No one is going to come. You are on your own. Never stay where you are not respected,” she tweeted.

I have taken the decision with heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights & respect for women. Under Annamalai leadership women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider.

.@narendramodi .@AmitShah @JPNadda @blsanthosh — Gayathri Raguramm 🇮🇳🚩 (@Gayathri_R_) January 2, 2023

