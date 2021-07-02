Day After Release, Akhil Gogoi Declares 'anti-CAA Movement Will Resume In Assam'

Activist-turned politician Akhil Gogoi declared on Friday that the mass movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which rocked Assam in 2019, will be revived soon. Speaking to reporters at Nagaon, Gogoi said the leaders of the anti-CAA movement betrayed the people of Assam while he was kept in jail.

"Now that I am out, I want to assure the people that the anti-CAA movement will resume. No (illegal) foreigner will be allowed to stay in the state," he said on the way to his constituency Sivasagar, a day after being released from jail.

Gogoi spent nearly 19 months behind bars for his alleged role in the violent protests against the CAA in December 2019. The Sivasagar walked free on Thursday after a special NIA court acquitted him in a UAPA case registered at the Chandmari Police Station. While in prison, the activist fought and won the recently-concluded Assam assembly elections.

On June 22, the same court had discharged him in another UAPA case where he was accused of spearheading an economic blockade and pelting stones. Gogoi claimed that the BJP-led state government was not sympathetic towards the problems of the people.

"I will raise the issues of big dams and toll gates in the state Assembly. If the government fails to give a proper response, we will have to take the path of agitation," he said.

Akhil Gogoi's 'BJP hatao' movement

On the way to Sivasagar, around 400 km from Guwahati, the MLA had to stop multiple times as his supporters and locals lined up to cheer for him. "This outpour of people's love for a jailed person like me proves that I was wrongly confined. The BJP kept me behind bars and won a second term but this won't happen again. In 2026, a new government will be formed. The BJP 'hatao' (remove BJP) movement starts from today," the Raijor Dal president asserted.

This was the first time that Gogoi will be visiting Sivasagar after his election.

(With inputs from agency)