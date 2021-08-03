Day After Swipe At Nitish Kumar, BJP Min Backtracks Saying 'working Under His Leadership'

Asked about Nitish Kumar on Monday, August 2, Bihar Minister and BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary said that the party had accepted him as Chief Minister despite the JD(U) getting fewer seats. In a clarification of his earlier statement, Samrat Chaudhary spoke to ANI, "We're working under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. We recognize him as the CM of Bihar. It's very clear. BJP is working under his leadership before & after elections. There is no issue in that,"

According to Chaudhary, the party has accepted Nitish Kumar as chief minister even though the JD(U) has 43 seats to the BJP's 75 in the state legislature. He also said that the BJP-JD(U) alliance results in 2000 are not new and that this is not a new phenomenon.

He stated, "The BJP has won 68-69 seats in 2000 while the JD(U) managed just 37, and despite this, the party has accepted Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister".

Coalition in Bihar a 'difficult task'

He went on to say that running a coalition government in Bihar was a difficult task because the NDA is made up of four political parties with different ideological backgrounds. Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, and the Janta Dal (United) leader demanded Monday that the Pegasus spyware scandal be investigated.

In response to a question about whether the matter should be investigated, Kumar said, "A probe should be done, indeed. We have been hearing about telephone tapping for so many days, the matter should be discussed (in Parliament). People (Opposition) have been reiterating (for talks) for so many days, it should be done,"

This is the first time a BJP ally has called for an investigation into the scandal. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with which it is a coalition partner in the Centre. A recent election held in November last year had conferred 74 seats on the BJP, 43 on the JD-U, and eight on the other members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

As recently as last week, Samrat Choudhary caused a political stir in Bihar when he said that had the BJP not lost the 2015 election, it would have led the state alone in 2020, without forming a coalition with the JD(U).

(With ANI inputs)