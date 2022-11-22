Day Ahead Of MCD Polls, BJP Expels 11 Rebel Candidates Post Review Meet With JP Nadda

Days ahead of Delhi civic polls, BJP expelled 11 rebel MCD candidates following a meeting chaired by the party's national president JP Nadda. On Monday, Nadda chaired a review meeting of party leaders where MLAs and MPs were called as he came equipped with reports on the work done by the party's public representatives in their respective constituencies.

BJP expels 11 rebel MCD candidates ahead of polls

Soon after the review meeting, the BJP suspended the 11 rebel candidates from the party's primary membership for six years. Among the suspended were-- Independent candidate Lavlesh Sharma from ward 250, Reenu Jain from ward 200, Rajkumar Khurana from ward 91, Dharamveer Singh from ward 174, and many more. These candidates are part of 30-35 members whom the high command has decided to expel, informed BJP sources.

During the review meeting, important decisions were taken in an attempt that the saffron party returns to the helm of the MCD for the fourth time. The BJP President also asked the party workers to reach out to the general public and convey the message that under 'In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be handing the keys of 3,024 flats to people from economically weaker sections (EWS).

"Developments such as these must be conveyed to the public so that the people of Delhi are aware of the achievements of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," sources quoted Nadda as saying. "Unity is very important to strengthen the organisation," he further said, reported ANI.

The party is believed to release its manifesto for the civic body polls on November 24, 25. It will hold a 'Maha Graha Sampark Abhiyan' on November 27 during which 10 to 15 senior party leaders will hold 'Jan Sampark' public relations drives across many wards. The party's MPs and MLAs have also been asked to carry out 'Padyatras' in their respective constituencies, reported ANI

It is pertinent to mention that Delhi BJP has already released two lists of MCD poll candidates as the names have been decided following a screening process carried out by the party's Delhi unit.

Notably, the Central government unified the three municipal corporations earlier this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the number of seats has been reduced from 272 to 250. The MCD polls will take place on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7. The last date for filing nominations was November 14. In 2017, the BJP swept the civic body polls, bagging 181 wards in the erstwhile south, north, and east Delhi municipal corporations.