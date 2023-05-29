Daydream: Madhya Pradesh CM After Rahul Gandhi Says Congress Will Win 150 Seats

After Rahul Gandhi said the Congress will win 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan reacted saying the Bharatiya Janata Party will win 200 seats. The political one-upmanship begins in the run-up to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled later this year. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 230 seats and a party (or coalition) needs 116 seats to win majority. Rahul Gandhi recently said Congress would continue its winning 'streak' after Karnataka and is going to win 150 seats. "What we did in Karnataka, we are going to repeat that (in Madhya Pradesh)," he said.

Veteran Congress leader and former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who was part of the strategy meet, said, "We are all of the opinion that we will enter the poll fray united."

'Daydreaming': Madhya Pradesh CM counters Rahul Gandhi's '150 seats' remark

Countering Gandhi's claim, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the grand old party can daydream. He stressed that BJP will win more than 200 seats.

"BJP is going to get more than 200 seats in Madhya Pradesh. 'Unko khayali pulao pakaane hai toh pakaate rahe'," Chouhan said.

In the 2020 assembly elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh with 114 seats. The BJP got 109 seats. However, in 2023, the Kamal Nath-led government lost the majority after resignations of some MLAs. The BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister.