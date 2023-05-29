Last Updated:

Daydream: Madhya Pradesh CM After Rahul Gandhi Says Congress Will Win 150 Seats

After Rahul Gandhi said Congress will win 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Chouhan said BJP will win 200. The state is scheduled for polls later this year.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Kamal Joshi
Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Image: PTI/ANI


After Rahul Gandhi said the Congress will win 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan reacted saying the Bharatiya Janata Party will win 200 seats. The political one-upmanship begins in the run-up to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled later this year. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 230 seats and a party (or coalition) needs 116 seats to win majority. Rahul Gandhi recently said Congress would continue its winning 'streak' after Karnataka and is going to win 150 seats. "What we did in Karnataka, we are going to repeat that (in Madhya Pradesh)," he said. 

Veteran Congress leader and former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who was part of the strategy meet, said, "We are all of the opinion that we will enter the poll fray united." 

'Daydreaming': Madhya Pradesh CM counters Rahul Gandhi's '150 seats' remark

Countering Gandhi's claim, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the grand old party can daydream. He stressed that BJP will win more than 200 seats.

READ | After Karnataka, Congress now promises free power in Madhya Pradesh

"BJP is going to get more than 200 seats in Madhya Pradesh. 'Unko khayali pulao pakaane hai toh pakaate rahe'," Chouhan said.

In the 2020 assembly elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh with 114 seats. The BJP got 109 seats. However, in 2023, the Kamal Nath-led government lost the majority after resignations of some MLAs. The BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister.

READ | Madhya Pradesh govt raises amount of aid given to women under marriage scheme to Rs 51,000
READ | Five Guarantees: Karnataka Congress faces flak over delay in promises, seeks 'more time'
READ | MP: Oppn Congress sets up panel for probe into collapse of idols at Mahakal Lok corridor
READ | No tradition in Congress to offer posts to pacify leaders, says Ashok Gehlot amidst Political Tussle

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT