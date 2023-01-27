Days After Nitin Gadkari, Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar Receives Death Threat

In another incident of death threats to BJP leaders, the Mumbai party president Ashish Shelar on Friday received death threats and was threatened to be chopped into pieces.

According to sources, the threat letter was sent to his office in Bandra by unknown person. Indecent language against the saffron camp and Shinde faction was reportedly used in the letter, which was found in the letter box of the BJP leader’s office.

Following the death threat, Shelar filed a written complaint against the unknown person at the Bandra Police Station. A FIR has been registered by the police.

Notably, Shelar was among the 12 MLAs who were suspended from the Maharashtra state Assembly last year for a period in 2021 due to the alleged unruly behaviour during the monsoon session. However, the Supreme Court quashed the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's resolution of July 5, 2021.

Nitin Gadkari received a death threat

The death threat to Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar came just a few days after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on January 14 received threatening calls. The caller also demanded a sum of Rs 100 crore from the minister. Notably, the man who made the calls claimed to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

Following the threat received by the Union minister, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the man who issued threat calls to Gadkari was an inmate of Karnataka's Hindalga prison in Belagavi.