In a big embarrassment for AAP, Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal- the party's CM face in the recently concluded Uttarakhand Assembly election is set to join BJP on Tuesday. The former principal of Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Kothiyal runs an organization that trains the locals to join the Armed Forces. After joining the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on April 19 this year, he was initially fielded against Tirath Singh Rawat who was expected to contest the Gangotri bypoll. However, the by-election didn't take place as less than a year was left for the polls and Rawat resigned as the CM subsequently.

Under his leadership, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party drew a blank in the Uttarakhand Assembly polls despite garnering a vote share of 3.31%. Moreover, he himself came a distant third in the Gangotri seat which was comfortably won by BJP's Suresh Singh Chauhan. On May 18, he quit AAP keeping in mind the sentiments of ex-servicemen, ex-paramilitary, elderly, women, youth and intellectuals. Following this, 334 more persons including the founding members of AAP, election candidates and office-bearers also resigned from the party. As per sources, Kothiyal and his supporters will switch allegiance to BJP at 4 pm today.

त्यागपत्र



पूर्व सैनिकों, पूर्व अर्धसैनिकों, बुजुर्गों, महिलाओं, युवाओं तथा बुद्धिजीवियों की भावनाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए, मैं आज दिनांक 18 मई 2022 को, आम आदमी पार्टी की सदस्यता से अपना त्यागपत्र दे रहा हूँ । pic.twitter.com/5IMeVRu4sb — Col Ajay Kothiyal, KC, SC, VSM (R.) (@ColAjayKothiyal) May 18, 2022

BJP sweeps Uttarakhand election

All 70 seats in Uttarakhand went to the polls in a single phase on February 14. Congress was seeking to take advantage of the fact that BJP had changed two CMs within a span of 4 months in 2021. Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until March 9, 2021, when he resigned because of a collective decision taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami in July as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

While the exit polls showed a tight race between BJP and Congress, the former won a comfortable majority of 47 seats with a vote share of 44.33%. Though the vote share of the Sonia Gandhi-led party jumped from 33.5% in 2017 to 37.91%, its seat tally improved slightly from 11 to 19 seats. On the other hand, BSP bagged two seats despite having a marginal presence in the state. While ex-CM Harish Rawat faced a humiliating loss in Lalkuwa, his daughter Anupama Rawat emerged victorious in Haridwar Rural. Despite losing the election from Khatima, Dhami was retained as the CM.