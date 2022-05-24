Last Updated:

SCOOP: Days After Quitting Party, AAP's Uttarakhand CM Face Ajay Kothiyal To Join BJP Today

In a big embarrassment for AAP, Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal- the party's CM face in the recently concluded Uttarakhand Assembly election is set to join BJP.

In a big embarrassment for AAP, Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal- the party's CM face in the recently concluded Uttarakhand Assembly election is set to join BJP on Tuesday. The former principal of Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Kothiyal runs an organization that trains the locals to join the Armed Forces. After joining the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on April 19 this year, he was initially fielded against Tirath Singh Rawat who was expected to contest the Gangotri bypoll. However, the by-election didn't take place as less than a year was left for the polls and Rawat resigned as the CM subsequently. 

Under his leadership, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party drew a blank in the Uttarakhand Assembly polls despite garnering a vote share of 3.31%. Moreover, he himself came a distant third in the Gangotri seat which was comfortably won by BJP's Suresh Singh Chauhan. On May 18, he quit AAP keeping in mind the sentiments of ex-servicemen, ex-paramilitary, elderly, women, youth and intellectuals. Following this, 334 more persons including the founding members of AAP, election candidates and office-bearers also resigned from the party. As per sources, Kothiyal and his supporters will switch allegiance to BJP at 4 pm today.

BJP sweeps Uttarakhand election 

All 70 seats in Uttarakhand went to the polls in a single phase on February 14. Congress was seeking to take advantage of the fact that BJP had changed two CMs within a span of 4 months in 2021. Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until March 9, 2021, when he resigned because of a collective decision taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami in July as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

While the exit polls showed a tight race between BJP and Congress, the former won a comfortable majority of 47 seats with a vote share of 44.33%. Though the vote share of the Sonia Gandhi-led party jumped from 33.5% in 2017 to 37.91%, its seat tally improved slightly from 11 to 19 seats. On the other hand, BSP bagged two seats despite having a marginal presence in the state. While ex-CM Harish Rawat faced a humiliating loss in Lalkuwa, his daughter Anupama Rawat emerged victorious in Haridwar Rural. Despite losing the election from Khatima, Dhami was retained as the CM. 

