Gujarat: Days Before Rajya Sabha Elections, Congress Moves MLAs To Resorts

As the Rajya Sabha elections approach, the MLAs of Congress party are in a huddle deciding upon their strategies for keeping their flock together.

While several MLAs were kept in different resorts and farm houses in Abu Road, Rajkot, Valsad and many have now returned to their constituencies or to Ahmedabad. At the same time, the nine MLAs who were kept in a farm house in anand, were shifted to Abu Road in Wildwinds resort. Altogether now there are 24 MLAs who are in Abu Road, 21 in Rajkot.

While, clearly, the Congress party is playing shuffling resort politics, they tried to give it a spin by saying that this is so that all MLAs can meet and startegize about Rajya Sabha elections and also so that all MLAs can be on the ground and work for relief during Coronavirus.

Read: Congress 'confident of winning' 2 Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan: Avinash Pande

Paresh Dhanani, the leader of Opposition in Gujarat assembly shared that the MLAs have been on the ground and are not holed up in resorts, "this is a time when the government should be proactive but it is a complete failure of their administration that they have left the citizens of the country to fend for themselves. At such a time, we are out and helping people. The amount of time and energy that they are spending in trying to break us, if they used half of it for helping people, we would've defeated corona by now."

He also added and said that several MLAs are being shifted to Morbi as well from Rajkot. This is so that MLAs appear to be on the ground and working for relief and meeting citizens to understand how they can be of help.

Furthermore, the planning is being done by Congress leadership to gather all its MLAs into one particular district till June 17 (two days before the Rajya sabha elections).

"We were thinking about shifting all the MLAs to either mehsana or some other place by June 17 so that we can discuss strategy about rajya sabha elections. From there we will go directly to Gandhinagar to vote. As of now, we aren't sure of the place where we will gather," a senior leader of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee shared.

Image Credits: PTI