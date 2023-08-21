Days Of Non-performing BJP-JJP Govt Over: Haryana Congress Leader Kiran Choudhary

Congress leader Kiran Choudhary on Monday said the days of the "non-performing" BJP-JJP government are over and people will oust them from power in next year's assembly polls.

The time has come to write a new chapter in the state's politics and to fulfil the dreams of the people, she said at the Congress' "Jan Virodh Pradarshan" rally in Bhiwani.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Selja and former MP Shruti Choudhary also addressed the event organised against the alleged "anti-people policies" of the BJP-led dispensation.

The three leaders along with several party workers took out a march from Kirori Mal Park to the mini-secretariat in Bhiwani. However, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala could not take part in the rally as he was indisposed.

Addressing the rally, Choudhary claimed that people are waiting to oust the BJP-JJP government in the assembly election scheduled next year and bring the Congress back to power.

"The days of this coalition government are over and I assure you that your struggle will not go in vain," she told people who attended the rally. Kiran Choudhary and Selja alleged that people have to run from pillar to post to get discrepancies in their property IDs corrected.

They also slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar government over other issues, including law and order and unemployment. Kiran Choudhary demanded the government should provide compensation to farmers and others affected by recent incessant rain and flood.

Addressing the gathering, Selja said, "We have to form government at the Centre under Rahul ji and Kharge ji's leadership. In state, we will oust the BJP-JJP government." After Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the political situation in the country has changed rapidly, she claimed.

Urging the gathering to make Shruti Choudhary victorious from the Bhiwani-Mahendergarh parliamentary seat in next year's general elections, Selja said, "History is witness that whenever you have given a chance, Kiran and Shruti have honestly got the development work done in the area." Shruti, the daughter of Kiran Choudhary and granddaughter of former chief minister late Bansi Lal, accused the BJP of playing divisive politics.

Describing the BJP government as "jumle ki sarkar (government of rhetorics)", she accused it of neglecting the Bhiwani region and urged people to stand up for their rights.