DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Demands Jail For TMC Neta Over His Sexist Remark Against President

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal lashed out at TMC Minister Akhil Giri for insulting President Droupadi Murmu by passing sexist remarks against her. Maliwal demanded that he should be jailed immediately.

In a shocking incident on November 11, Minister in the West Bengal Cabinet Akhil Giri, while addressing a gathering in West Bengal’s Nandigram, made an uncouth and insulting remark against President Murmu and since then Republic TV has been running a sustained campaign demanding the resignation of the minister. Meanwhile as per latest reports, an FIR has been filed against the Minister in Odisha.

In the 17-second video clip, Giri while speaking amid a roaring crowd and in the presence of TMC's Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister Dr Shashi Panja, was heard commenting on the "looks of the President". Party Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh was also present in the gathering.

DCW Chairperson demands Giri must be jailed

An FIR should be registered against Akhil Giri and he should be jailed immediately, demanded DCW’s Chairperson. “What I don't understand is people who hold such rubbish thoughts with regard to women, how come they become ministers? This person has not only insulted the President but he has insulted the country and its women. I appeal to the West Bengal police to immediately file an FIR against the Minister and jail him.”

National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday, November 12, wrote to Trinamool Congress Minister Akhil Giri and asked him to tender a written apology for his derogatory remarks against the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

The women's rights body has written to the DGP West Bengal to probe the incident and take strict action in the matter. Additionally, the NCW has asked the TMC neta to explain why and where he made those remarks against President Murmu.

Image: ANI, Republic World