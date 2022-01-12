Deal between Channi, Badal family to save Majithia: Mann

Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday alleged that there was a "deal" between Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the Badal family for saving Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia who has been booked in a drugs case.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday had granted him anticipatory bail in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act filed against him.

He was directed to join the police investigation on Wednesday.

The former Punjab minister had been asked not to leave the country till the next date of hearing.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Mann alleged that a "weak" case was registered against Majithia.

"There was a deal between Channi and the Badal family even before the FIR that Congress government would file a weak case against Majithia and no concrete action would be taken. That's why the Congress government did not arrest Majithia even after FIR or the rejection of his anticipatory bail from the Mohali court," Mann alleged in a statement here.

Majithia was booked on December 20 last year under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 report of a probe into the drug racket in the state.

The report was filed by anti-drugs special task force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018.

Mann said that legal action against Majithia in the drug case met the same fate as Transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's action against buses of the Badal family, "because the Congress leaders did not take legal actions to punish the mafia”.

"As a result today Badal's buses are on roads and Majithia will roam free as it is”.

Mann said if the AAP is voted to power, it will reopen these files and case to take exemplary action against every mafia and corrupt leaders.

Mann said the people of Punjab would elect the Aam Aadmi Party government.

"The Aam Aadmi Party already has a roadmap ready for the development of Punjab. A roadmap for the development of the farming sector, industries, education, medical treatment and eliminating unemployment and poverty is ready. The AAP is a secular party and we'll establish brotherhood and positive politics in the state," he stated.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said his party did not publish any pamphlet which stated that the people of Punjab should take money from any political party or leader and vote for the AAP.

Chadha said the AAP is an honest party and the people of Punjab know that. "Our party does not give out money, gifts or liquor to lure voters." Such pamphlets had surfaced in Patiala district two days ago.

Meanwhile, Congress leader from Ludhiana Gurpreet Singh Gogi joined the AAP here. PTI CHS VSD TIR TIR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)