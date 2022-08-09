"What do you think RSS was doing 80 years ago on this historic day when Mahatma launched Quit India?" senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked on Tuesday, August 9, marking the anniversary of the iconic mass movement which was launched this month in pre-Independent India.

In yet another bid to take the sole ownership of India’s Freedom Movement, the grand-old-party went on to target Syama Prasad Mukherjee-- often a favourite of the Left to be branded as a 'communalist', given that he was one of the few to challenge the Nehruvian system of politics.

However, despite the Congress' attempt to diminish the image of the Bengal stalwart, his contributions to the freedom struggle, as well as his role in shaping several facets of Independent India will not go untold. Dear Vadra-Congress, here's a reality check on Syama Prasad Mukherjee's legacy.

Fought Bengal Famine

For starters, Mukherjee was one of the few who waged a vociferous resistance against the British and the Muslim League ministry in the Bengal province when the man-made famine in 1943 killed millions. Not only did he use his membership in the Bengal Legislature to tear apart the colonial rulers and the Muslim League ministry, but he also helped publicize the starvation to the outside world, according to Bengal Famine: An Unpunished Genocide (A Commentary on Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s Panchasher Manwantar). To deal with the crisis, Mukherjee set up an organization called the Bengal Relief Committee and worked extensively and fiercely to tackle the food crisis.

Organised nationwide campaign against Partition

The partition of Bengal and the retaining of Calcutta within India is often seen as a triumph of Mukherjee which right-wing historians celebrate, and Left-wing historians use to paint him as an ‘arch communalist’. However, underlying both versions is a story of how Mukherjee campaigned against partition and tried to work out a formula for the co-existence of the Hindus and the Muslims till the very last.

Syama Prasad Mukherjee launched his drive for the separation of the western districts of Bengal from East Pakistan to protect the annihilation of millions of Bengali Hindus only after attempts, including that of Mahatma Gandhi in the dark days of the Noakhali riots failed to dissuade the Muslim League from trying to push the subcontinent towards partition. It is often because of his unapologetic stance to protect the interests of the Bengal Hindus that he eventually, got slotted as a 'communal' leader.

According to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the Hindu Dissent and the Partition of Bengal, 1932-1947, partition was the bane of the Hindu Mahasabha. They had in fact called a hartal on July 3, 1947, to register their disapproval of the idea.

Wanted to raise a national defence force

It is also said that Mukherjee wanted to raise a national defence force in the country, a glimpse of which was seen when he managed to organize defence teams for Bengali Hindus with the support of Marwari groups on August 16, 1946, which was observed as Direct Action Day by the Muslim League to demand the creation of Pakistan. When Bengal was gripped by widespread rioting across Calcutta, Howrah, and 24 Parganas, he requested governor Fredrick Burrows to deploy the army, but it was delayed, following which he took it upon himself to build counterattack teams.

Mahatma Gandhi advocated for him

When it comes to his brand as a 'Hindu' leader, it is said that Mahatma Gandhi himself was impressed by Syama Prasad Mukherjee to the extent that when the proposal to lead the Hindu Mahasabha came, he told him to accept it. Gandhi is said to have told Mukherjee that after Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, if someone can lead the Hindu society it is him. In 1944, he joined Hindu Mahasabha and became its President.

Moreover, in a statement to the press on the action of the Bihar Government in banning a meeting of the Hindu Mahasabha, Mahatma Gandhi had strongly backed Prasad.

"I observe that even Dr. Shyama Prasad, the new Finance Minister of the Bengal Government, has successfully courted arrest by committing the same honourable offence that his colleagues have committed. I congratulate the leaders of the Sabha on their dignified and peaceful protest against the utterly arbitrary action of the Bihar Government," Gandhi said.

Invited by Gandhi to join 1st national government

It is little known but Syama Prasad Mukherjee joined India’s first cabinet headed by Jawaharlal Nehru at the request of Mahatma Gandhi. He wrote in his diary that Nehru and others had persuaded him to join the Congress because of his courageous efforts to retain parts of Bengal, especially Calcutta, with India.

“Most people are unaware of the fact that Gandhi and Patel asked Nehru to include Dr. Mookerjee in the first cabinet,” Dr. Anirban Ganguly of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Foundation had said in an interview.

During his tenure, he is said to have prepared the blueprint for several major industrial projects like the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, the Sindhri Fertiliser Corporation, and the Hindustan Aircraft Factory. However, he only received a part of his dues as the pioneer of industrialization in the state and the country after the Modi government in 2020 renamed the Kolkata Port Trust as Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port, a move that was also ultimately politicized.

Devoted to the integration of Kashmir

In 1950, Syama Prasad Mukherjee quit the Union cabinet over the Liaquat-Nehru Pact, assured that India under Nehru was not doing enough to protect the Hindu minority in Pakistan. He then turned his attention towards achieving Kashmir’s total integration into India- his most ambitious dream which ultimately led to his demise.

Expressing his harsh displeasure with the Congress party in independent India, he slammed Article 370 and the special status for J&K. He also questioned why J&K was kept out of the President's jurisdiction, why the Congress agreed to a need for a special permit to enter it and why J&K followed a 'sadar-e-riyasat'.

He was one of the first to advocate-- "Ek desh mein do Vidhan, do Pradhan aur do Nishan nahi chalenge" (There cannot be two Constitutions, two Prime Ministers, and two flags in one nation.)

By 1951, with the help of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Two years later, he sent a telegram to Sheikh Abdullah informing him about his desire and plan to visit the state. Mobilizing support against then-Prime Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, he decided to visit the region alongside Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then editor of Veer Arjun.

However, it is said that the Sheikh government, was waiting to crack down on their harsh critic. Mukherjee was arrested along with his two confidants by the Kashmir Police and arbitrarily detained on the orders of the Sheikh government which chose to arrest him for visiting the region without a permit.

Not a single representative of the state government visited him during this period. It is also believed that on May 24, 1953, then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and home minister K N Katju arrived at Srinagar as Abdullah's guests but none inquired about Mukherjee who has lodged in jail just a few kilometers away, according to MoS PMO Jitendra Singh.

He passed away mysteriously on the intervening night of June 23-24, with the news of his death being held back for several hours. A huge sea of supporters gathered when his body was brought to Kolkata on June 24.

After his death, Nehru told the Lok Sabha that it was a matter of peculiar regret and grief that there was a considerable difference between them during his last days. “However, we are deprived of the personality who had played such a notable and great part in the country and who was after all fairly young and who had a large and good stretch of years before him. But that was not to be," he said.

Syama Prasad Mukherjee's dream of seeking J&K’s complete integration with India was fulfilled nearly 66 years later with the abrogation of Articles 35A and 370 on August 5, 2019, under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.