In one-on-one interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Home Minister Amit Shah threw light on Common Civil Code and Uniform Civil Code. In an exclusive conversation, Amit Shah asserted that BJP in 1950 promised that if we come to power, we will bring the Common Civil Code.

Further, the Union Minister claimed that the BJP government has taken the initiative for the UCC in three states and a discussion and debate for the same have already commenced. The Union Home and Cooperation Minister further said that soon you will see common civil code in multiple states.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “A party’s reputation is not built just by word. We have a long record of delivery on promises.”

#AmitShahSpeaksToArnab | @AmitShah responds to the pressing Uniform Civil Code question. Says ‘process has commenced’ at the state level. Don’t miss the biggest election interview of the year, here -https://t.co/VoABR39Ncx pic.twitter.com/sQrUioVxZd — Republic (@republic) November 23, 2022

'Debate on UCC is needed': Amit Shah

Speaking about Uniform Civil Code, Amit Shah said, “A public debate is needed on this issue. The discussion will gradually start on its own when the states will start implementing it. Instead of taking such a big decision only on the basis of BJP's ideology, it is better that a public debate takes place on this issue. BJP’s stance is very clear on this issue and i.e. there should be a Uniform Civil Code in the country and no law should be enacted on the basis of religion. But other people's stance is also important."

#AmitShahSpeaksToArnab on all of the biggest National talking points amid the 2022 election season. Hear what Home Minister @AmitShah has to say #LIVE here - https://t.co/VoABR39fmZ pic.twitter.com/gjboHQkWo1 — Republic (@republic) November 23, 2022

"Committees will deliver the reports on UCC and the process of UCC is underway. We will make a decision on UCC at appropriate time. There is no timeline on when UCC will roll out. We will table UCC after mature delibrations," Amit Shah said.

Further, speaking about Rahul Gandhi's statements on Veer Savarkar row, Amit shah said, "Keeping aside our ideology and the country's history, he would have understood if he would have read his grandmother's statement. The person didn't think of anything else apart from India's Independence throughout his life and faced so much torture throughout his life. If the British banned a book for the first time, it was Savarkar's 'The Indian War of Independence 1857. He was a fierce patriot, a freedom fighter and a very big social reformer."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE