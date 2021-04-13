Deceased Bihar SHO's Family Seeks Justice, Demands CBI Inquiry Alleging Foul Play

The wife of Bihar inspector Ashwini Kumar, who was beaten to death by a mob in West Bengal’s Pantapada village, along with another family member spoke to Republic TV on her husband's death and demanding CBI inquiry.

Meenu Devi, SHO Kumar's wife said, "Why is the CBI not investigating? Why is our Prime Minister not doing anything? My husband had no political affiliation, he was just doing his duty. Then why his death has now been turned into a political issue? We just want justice. Real culprits should be punished, and not the innocent ones. We just want CBI."

Speaking on the response from the police, another family member said, "The police has informed us that they will start an investigation with immediate effect. But the reason why we are asking for CBI is that we feel there is something fishy. After my brother-in-law passed away, we got two reports, a postmortem report and an FIR. The FIR was lodged in West Bengal by a police officer who was accompanying my brother-in-law. There is a total mismatch between the FIR and the medical report. The FIR says that he was beaten up in multiple parts, but the postmortem shows that there were only two injuries."

Bihar SHO's death

SHO Ashwini Kumar's mother passed away as well on Sunday. The Bihar Police officer had ventured into the neighbouring area under Panjipara police station to conduct raids in connection with a robbery. He allegedly received no support from the local police there, despite being assured of the same. Following the incident, a circle inspector along with six other police officials who had fled from the village was suspended for leaving officer Ashwini Kumar alone with the crowd there.

Following the cop's death, a statement by Bihar Police Association has said while Ashwini Kumar had approached the local police seeking help, they had promised to send a team along with him but failed to do so.