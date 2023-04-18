Deceased Minister Naba Das' Daughter Receives Odisha By-poll Ticket From CM Patnaik

Quick links:
Deepali Das, the daughter of the slain minister Naba Kishore Das, on Tuesday filed her nomination paper as a BJD candidate for the by-election to Jharsuguda assembly segment to be held on May 10. The by-poll was necessitated following the murder of Naba Kishore Das on January 29.
ହଜାର ହଜାର ସଂଖ୍ୟାରେ ଦଳୀୟ କର୍ମୀ ଓ ନେତାଙ୍କ ଗହଣରେ ଯାଇ ଆଜି ନାମାଙ୍କନ ଦାଖଲ କଲି। ମୋର ଦୃଢ଼ ବିଶ୍ବାସ ଏହି ଲଢେଇରେ ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ାବାସୀଙ୍କ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦ ମୋ ସହ ରହିବ। pic.twitter.com/2P6AQVZRzc— Deepali Das (@deepalidas95) April 18, 2023
Accompanied by senior leaders of the ruling BJD, Deepali went to the Jharsuguda sub-collector’s office in a procession and submitted her papers for the by-poll.
ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ା ବିଧାନସଭା ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନ ପାଇଁ ବିଧାୟକ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଦୀପାଳି ଦାସଙ୍କୁ ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳର ଟିକେଟ ପ୍ରଦାନ କଲି। ଲୋକଙ୍କ କଲ୍ୟାଣ ସହ ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ା ବିକାଶ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟାକୁ ଆହୁରି ଆଗକୁ ନେବା ପାଇଁ ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳକୁ ଶଙ୍ଖ ଚିହ୍ନରେ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦ କରନ୍ତୁ। pic.twitter.com/o0WewutyZp— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 15, 2023
Deepali received the party ticket from BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on April 15.
Earlier, BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy and Congress nominee Tarun Pandey have filed their nomination papers for the by-election. All three candidates are political green-horns.
