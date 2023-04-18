Deceased Minister Naba Das' Daughter Receives Odisha By-poll Ticket From CM Patnaik

Deepali Das, the daughter of the slain minister Naba Kishore Das, on Tuesday filed her nomination paper as a BJD candidate for the by-election to Jharsuguda assembly segment to be held on May 10. The by-poll was necessitated following the murder of Naba Kishore Das on January 29.

Accompanied by senior leaders of the ruling BJD, Deepali went to the Jharsuguda sub-collector’s office in a procession and submitted her papers for the by-poll.

Deepali received the party ticket from BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on April 15.

Earlier, BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy and Congress nominee Tarun Pandey have filed their nomination papers for the by-election. All three candidates are political green-horns.