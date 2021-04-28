Deceased TMC Candidate Kajal Sinha's Wife Files Police Complaint Against ECI Officials

In an unprecedented development, Nandita Sinha held Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain and other ECI officials responsible for the death of her husband and TMC's Khardaha candidate Kajal Sinha. After contracting COVID-19 on April 20, he passed away 5 days later. In a complaint filed at the Khardah Police Station on Tuesday, Nandita Sinha alleged that the ECI turned a blind eye towards ensuring compliance with novel coronavirus protocols resulting in the deaths of thousands of people including her husband. She lamented that the poll body had ignored TMC's recommendation to club multiple phases together and the continuous alarms raised by the Calcutta High Court.

She also mentioned that three other candidates- Samir Ghosh (Baisnabnagar), Pradip Nandi of RSP (Jangipur) and Congress' Rezaul Haque (Samsherganj) had also passed away during the electioneering. Maintaining that the ECI acted in the most "careless" manner, she contended that Kajal Sinha would be alive had it paid heed to the directions of the Calcutta HC. Therefore, Nandita Sinha sought action against Jain and other officials for committing offences punishable under Sections 120B, 269, 270, 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

The complaint read, "The ECI is solely liable for my husband's death caused due to the rapid surge in coronavirus cases in West Bengal as it has neither ensured safety of the candidates or the general public during the ongoing elections. Due to the deliberate and intentional omission on the part of the ECI, I have lost my husband. The ECI knew very well that any lapses on their part will result in the spreading of a life-threatening disease and lead to death of thousands of people and still they did not take any steps to address the situation in West Bengal."

The @AITCofficial Candidate from Khardah, Shri Kajal Sinha died of #Covid_19 . His wife files CULPABLE HOMICIDE charge on Sudip Jain and other senior @ECISVEEP officials !!



These Murderers need to be brought to Justice !! pic.twitter.com/FKuAFl7jLn — RijuDutta (@DrRijuDutta_TMC) April 28, 2021

West Bengal Assembly polls

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent, 82.49 per cent, 79.11 per cent and 76.90 per cent respectively. The polling for the last phase will be held on April 29. During the course of the election campaign, the ECI has attracted criticism for its rather belated actions to contain COVID-19 spread.

For instance, it banned campaigning between 7 pm and 10 am and increased the silence period to 72 hours on April 16 after the Calcutta HC called for strict implementation of the COVID-19 curbs. On April 22, the poll body took more steps such as prohibiting roadshows and cycle, bike, and vehicle rallies and restricting public meetings to a maximum of 500 persons. This order too came in the wake of the HC pulling up the ECI for failing to effectively enforce novel coronavirus guidelines.

Explaining the rationale for its fresh guidelines, the EC expressed "anguish" that many political parties and candidates are still not adhering to the safety norms during public gatherings making it difficult for the election machinery to enforce the directions fully. A day earlier, It also mandated that no victory processions would be allowed after the counting of votes and only a maximum of two people would be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or their authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer. At present, there are 1,00,615 active novel coronavirus cases in WB while 6,64,648 patients have been discharged and 11082 deaths have been reported.