'Decided To Work Together For Delhi's Welfare,' CM Kejriwal After Meeting L-G Vinai Saxena

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Delhi's 22nd Lt Governor Vinai Saxena stated he was positive on many issues and said, "We discussed several issues & decided to work together". This was CM Kejriwal's first meeting with the newly appointed Lt Governor. The Delhi CM said, "New LG has taken his posting. Our first meeting was just held. He seems positive. We discussed several issues & decided to work together for the betterment of the people of Delhi."

Delhi L-G also tweeted about the meeting and said, "Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri@ArvindKejriwal ji called on today. We discussed various issues pertaining to the development of Delhi and the welfare of its people."

Delhi CM's meeting comes after Vinai Saxena was sworn in as the Lieutenant General of Delhi on May 26 in a simple ceremony at the Raj Niwas. He was administered the oath by the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Dilip Sanghi.

We discussed various issues pertaining to the development of Delhi and the welfare of its people.

'My dream is to develop Delhi as a City of Joy': L-G Vinai Saxena

Delhi's incoming L-G Vinai Saxena after becoming the 22nd L-G said he will work as the local guardian of Delhi and thereby people will see him more on the roads and less in the governor's house. Saxena further added that he will try and solve the pollution problem by working in conjunction with the central, state government and the citizens. The former chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) also urged the people of Delhi to forget the riots that disrupted the peace of the national capital and also shared his dream is to make Delhi a 'City of joy'.

“I'll work as a local guardian. You'll see me more on roads than in Raj Niwas. Pollution is a major issue in Delhi, will try to solve this problem along with the Centre, Delhi government and local citizens. People working in unorganised sectors will be trained,” he said and called upon Delhites to delete the memories of the Delhi riots, "Many riots took place in Delhi... It's better to forget all of them... People should stay together... My dream is to develop Delhi as a city of joy", he added.

Saxena is a Kanpur University alumnus with a pilot license. In November 2020, he was nominated as a member of the Padma Awards selection panel for 2021.

