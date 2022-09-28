After the Union government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organizations for 5 years in the exercise of the powers under the UAPA following massive pan-India raids against the outfit, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed the move by the Central government and called it a decision in favour of the Nation.

Speaking to Republic over the PFI ban, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal called the central government's decision an "essential step". He also recalled a recent case of PFI radicalising youths in Bihar. "On 12th July, Prime Minister was coming to Bihar and one day before it was found that some people were radicalised with arms and planning to make India an Islamic nation in 2047. It's (PFI) not only in a few towns and cities… It's (banning of PFI) an essential step taken," Sanjay Jaiswal said,

"In Bihar, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav were saying that if they (PFI) are like that, why you (Centre) not banning it? The government has taken a very good decision now," Jaiswal added. However, he raised concern over the individuals in the PFI constituting new groups. "Just blocking the organisation will not fulfil the security of the nation. It is very essential that those people who are involved in this are checked so that they don’t make other such organisations," he said.

'Decision in favour of the Nation': BJP

BJP leader Anila Singh said that any organisation or any person working against the interest of the country should be banned. "It’s great news—a very good stand by the central government. The work has been done by the agencies and now the decision has been taken by the government. Because this decision is in the favour of the country," Anila Singh said on the PFI ban.

"If any organisation or any person working against the country's interest should be banned... It is a strong stand taken by the government and I appreciate it," she told Republic.

Meanwhile, BJP Gujarat chief and MP from Navsari, CR Patil said that national security is the utmost priority. Responding to the PFI ban, Patil said, "Any organisation that disturbs nations should be banned. National security is the utmost priority. I congratulate the government for taking such a decision."

'Right step in the right direction': Tom Vadakkan

BJP Kerala leader Tom Vaddakan called the Central Government's move of banning the PFI a "victory of civilians". "This is a law taking its own course… Action has been taken. The charge against the BJP and the government was ‘why are you not banning it?’ Now the ban has come… this is a great victory for civilians in India who have suffered the kinds of conditions they(PFI) have created... It's a right step in the right direction," teh BJP leader told Republic.

He accused the PFI of dividing the Muslim community and said that the ban is in the favour of the people of the community who are patriotic and peace-loving.

Another saffron party leader, Kirit Somaiya said that there should be a watch on whether the individuals having links with the PFI, forms the new organisation. "Those individuals are also needed to be punished,” Somaiya said. He also said, "The militancy, anti-India climate and all such things have been seen in the last couple of years. So we had to stop somewhere. That’s why the people of India were demanding ‘strong action must be taken'."

'Government has zero tolerance on terror'

Speaking to Republic over the PFI ban, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Strong and timely action has been taken by the security agencies, MHA, central government which has shown zero tolerance on terror."

Adding further he said, "PFI is an avatar of SIMI. it has links with ISIS and global terror groups. Its entire involvement in the CAA riots, Delhi riots, Karnataka riots and so on, therefore this organisation needed to be banned." He slammed political parties for supporting the PFI. “How PFI was given a clean free path to take out a march in Rajasthan. How Congress allied with them in the Hijab movement. How the Kerala government despite Kerala HC saying it’s an extremist group, did not take any action," Poonawalla said.

He asked whether the other political party will stand in solidarity with security agencies or will they do politics over this. Lauding the government he said, "The government has made all the legal requirements that are necessary for banning the organisation like PFI. It has done detailed investigations, raids and other actions that are needed."

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, BJP national general secretary, Arun Singh said called the ban 'a necessary step' and said that PFI had hands in several riots. "It was important to ban the PFI to preserve the country's unity," Singh said while lauding the decision of the government to ban the PFI.