Decision On Karnataka Cabinet Expansion After Winter Session, On High Command's Advice: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed on Monday that the decision on expanding his cabinet will be taken on the advice of the high command of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after the winter session of the state legislature which will start from December 13. Currently, there are 30 Ministers in the state cabinet. Earlier, in the month of August, after taking over as the CM, Bommai had expanded his new cabinet, by inducting 29 Ministers.

The CM said, "The first thing that is now before the government is legislative council polls, then assembly (legislature session), after that on the advice of the leadership, will take further decisions."

The biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 Local Authorities' Constituencies for 25 seats will be held on December 10, due to the retirement of sitting members. Former state Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has openly asked for the support of JD(S) in the seats where the regional party is not contesting.

BJP-JD(S) collaboration

After the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in Karnataka, JD(S) and BJP have started collaborating with each other in the Legislative Council where the ruling party does not have a majority. Though BJP is the single-largest party in the Legislative Council, it requires the support of JD(S) which has 13 MLCs for the passage of crucial legislation. To begin with, the Deve Gowda-led party backed the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 which eased the restrictions on buying agricultural land on December 20. After the ruckus broke out in the Council on December 15, 2020, JD(S) and BJP legislators jointly complained to the then Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala regarding the incident.

On January 29, BJP MLC MK Pranesh was elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council after the post fell vacant following the untimely demise of SL Dharmegowda. As JD(S) supported Pranesh's election, BJP returned the favour by backing the regional party's nominee Basavaraj Horatti for the Chairman's post. This election was necessitated by K Prathap Chandra Shetty's resignation as Chairman to pre-empt a no-confidence motion against him by BJP. Furthermore, JD(S) reversed its earlier stance by deciding to back the anti-cattle slaughter legislation in the state Legislative Council.

