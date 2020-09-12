'Deck Chairs On Titanic Rearranged,' Sacked Jha Takes A Dig At Congress Committee Rejigs

Suspended Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Saturday took a veiled dig at the Congress comparing his party to the sinking Titanic saying that the 'deck chairs had been rearranged.' After assuring that 'no grudges' were held against the 23 signatories to the dissenting letter, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, on September 11, rejigged key committees including the CWC where interestingly Ghulam Nabi Azad who launched a scathing attack on the party's functioning was dropped from the list of AICC General Secretaries.

Last night the deck chairs on the Titanic were rearranged. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) September 12, 2020

Sonia Gandhi Rejigs Key Committees

Along with Azad, Motilal Vohra, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge and Luizinho Faleiro were also dropped from the AICC General Secretaries list. Moreover, the Congress president has formed a special committee comprising loyalists AK Antony, Ambika Soni, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala to assist her in organizational and operational matters. This implies that the key demand of the dissenters that the CWC members should be elected has gone unheeded. In a sign that internal elections might be held soon, the Central Election Authority has been reconstituted with Madhusudan Mistry, Rajesh Mishra, Krishna Byre Gowda, S Jothimani and Arvinder Singh Lovely as its members.

Congress quashes dissent

Quashing all internal dissent, Congress Working Committee (CWC) on August 24, retained Sonia Gandhi as party chief till elections are called for in the next AICC meeting. Moreover, it passed a resolution strengthening the Gandhis' leadership and not allowing anyone to undermine the party or the Gandhis (Rahul and Sonia). When asked if action will be taken on the 23 dissenters, CWC said that Sonia Gandhi was hurt, but did not hold any grudges against them.

The 23 senior leaders sought 'structural changes', internal election to the CWC even at state levels, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism, full-time leadership at the helm at the party. The 23 signatories include Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajender Kaur Bhattal, M. Veerappa Moily, Prithviraj Chavan, P.J. Kurian, Ajay Singh, Renuka Chaudhary, and Milind Deora - belonging from the Congress' 'old guard ' and the 'young guard'. Apart from these signatories, over 300 Congress workers had extended their support to it.

