Amid the heavy loss of Kharif crops in Maharashtra and the Rabi season in jeopardy due to incessant rains and floods because of the long spell of the monsoon across the state, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray demanded that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announce a ‘wet drought’ in Maharashtra due to extensive crop damage from heavy rains and begin the process of providing relief to farmers.

In a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the MNS chief said the retreating monsoon had caused heavy rainfall in Maharashtra resulting in massive crop damage over thousands of hectares.

Further, Raj Thackeray asserted that due to the retreating monsoon, farmers of the state are worried about the Rabi season as extensive damage has been caused to the Kharif crop. “As the rain has come at the time of harvesting, crops have been washed away under the sight of the farmers. Giving orders to examine the damage is not enough as farmers of the state are suffering severely. Looking at the present situation, the state government should declare wet drought," the MNS chief said.

Demanding compensation for farmers, Raj Thackeray said, “As Diwali festivities begin, farmers would want to celebrate the festival with pomp and fervor after the lockdown crisis. At such a juncture, it is my humble request that the state government should give them assurance and pay attention to farmers’ plight. Government should ensure that their Diwali is celebrated with joy.”

Image: Letter written by MNS chief Raj Thackeray to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Source: Twitter/@RajThackeray

Declare 'wet drought' in the state immediately: Ajit Pawar

On Wednesday, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ajit Pawar urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to immediately declare wet drought in the state and provide compensation to the farmers for damages.

NCP's Ajit Pawar said, "It has been continuously raining in the state since June. Due to heavy rains and floods, the entire Kharif crop has been lost and the sown crops of the Rabi season have also suffered. Farmers are in dire financial straits. Soil has been washed away due to rain in many places of the state and houses have collapsed on a large scale."

Ajit Pawar further asked the Maharashtra government to step in and declare wet drought in the state. Notably, according to sources, nearly 45 lakh farmers have been adversely affected due to the damage caused to the crops and agricultural lands following the heavy rains and floods.