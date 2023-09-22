'Decorum Of Parliament Destroyed,' Says SP On BJP MP Ram Bidhuri's Objectionable Remarks

Samajwadi Party MP Dr. Syed Tufail Hasan on Friday questioned why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri has not been suspended for objectionable remarks against BSP's Kunwar Danish Ali. He also claimed that the 'decorum of the Parliament was destroyed'.

Bidhuri made certain objectionable remarks targeting Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali on Thursday night during a debate in the Lower House of Parliament Lok Sabha on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"Usually, this is the kind of language that is used by people who are silly and of low level. There is a decorum of the Parliament, that was destroyed and along with that, the speaker has not taken any action till now. For small reasons, people get suspended (in the Parliament) but he (Ramesh Bidhuri) is not yet suspended," Hasan said.

"We, the Muslims of this country are disheartened after hearing all these things, we never thought such a day would come in this country when inside the Parliament, Muslims will be insulted openly," he added.

Opposition demands strict action against Ramesh Bidhuri

Bidhuri's remarks triggered a stir, with opposition leaders calling for strict action against him. "Abusing Muslims, OBCs an integral part of BJP culture - most now see nothing wrong with it. Narendra Modi has reduced Indian Muslims to living in such a state of fear in their own land that they grin and bear everything. Sorry, but I'm calling this out. Ma Kali holds my spine," Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra while demanding PM Narendra Modi and the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birka take strict action against Bidhuri.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh wondered whether the BJP leader's language was a result of the values taught by the RSS. "I raised the issue of violence in Manipur and I was suspended. What action will be taken against this MP who abused K Danish Ali," Singh said on X.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan asked, "Is it valid to use such derogatory language in the House? We demand his suspension. Such people should be thrown out of the Parliament."