‘Dedicate Victory To People’: AAP’s Bobi After Becoming MCD’s First Transgender Councillor

Associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since the 2011 Anna Hazare movement, the party’s transgender candidate Bobi, in a historic first, won from the Sultanpuri-A ward on Wednesday in the MCD polls. She had also contested in the 2017 MCD polls as an independent candidate but did not win.

The State Election Commission (SEC) announced the results of the MCD polls on Wednesday (December 7), in which AAP clinched power from the BJP and won 134 seats with BJP coming second after winning 104 wards in the 250-seat Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

‘Dedicate my victory to the people’: Bobi

Bobi dedicated the victory to the people of Delhi and said, "I want to dedicate my victory to the people who worked so hard for me. I would like to thank everyone. Now I just have to work for development in my area."

After filing the nomination for the MCD polls on October 12, Bobi said, "I am grateful to Arvind Kejriwal for making me a candidate for the Aam Aadmi Party. Till now I was engaged in social service work at my level, now after winning I will work as a representative of my community." She also referred to her long relationship with AAP and said, “I have been engaged in social service work since the time of Anna's movement. So far, I have got 150 girls married, especially since I help all the disabled and helpless people who come. My aim is to win the election so that I can serve such people."

‘Will raise issues of transgender people’

Expressing interest to help the poor and the people of the transgender community Bobi said, "I will also raise issues related to transgender people and help them. Most of the poor people live in my area, I will work for them. Today people are in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party, in Delhi BJP has given nothing except three garbage mountains in 15 years."

IMAGE: ANI