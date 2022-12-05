‘Dedicated For The Country’: PM Modi's Elder Brother Lauds Him, Both Meet After 6 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his elder brother Somabhai Modi on December 5 and both shared a 23-minute conversation over a cup of tea. Speaking to Republic TV, Somabhai Modi hailed PM Modi’s performance and said that his family was proud of the work he was doing for the nation.

Somabhai, who runs an old-age home and a trust in Vadnagar said, “I felt nice (meeting PM Modi). We had a cup of tea and discussed family matters. We met after six years. He enquired about my health. We are proud of the work he is doing."

Somabhai Modi also weighed in on the ongoing Gujarat elections and said, “I am satisfied with the state government. He (Modi) is not that connected (with the family), but is (dedicated) for the country,” and then choked over his emotions for his younger brother.

PM Modi casts his vote in Ahmedabad

In the second phase of the assembly elections in Gujarat, PM Modi cast his vote at the Nishan Public school polling booth in the Ranip area in Ahmedabad. The second and final phase of voting for the assembly polls began on Monday, December 5, in 93 constituencies across 14 districts in the central and northern regions of the state.

Prime Minister Modi speaking to the media after casting his vote thanked the people of India for taking part in the festival of democracy and also hailed the role of the Election Commission. "The festival of democracy has been celebrated with great pomp by the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. I want to thank the people of the country. I also want to congratulate Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully," said PM Modi.