Deep Sidhu Arrested: BJP Says 'culprits Of Republic Day Violence Won't Be Spared'

After Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Punjabi singer-actor, Deep Sidhu, on Tuesday morning for inciting violence and leading protesting farmers with their tractors to breach the historic Red Fort, where a religious flag was unfurled by a group of individuals on Republic Day, Union Minister Prahlad Patel said, "Today the people of India would be very happy with this development." While stating that the country will not tolerate insult to the National Flag and historic monument Red Fort at any cost, the Union Minister said that each culprit will be arrested.

BJP reacts to Deep Sidhu's arrest

Reacting to Deep Sidhu's arrest, BJP Spokesperson Anil Sarin said that the arrest of the Punjabi singer-actor activist has made one thing very clear that India is not going to spare the culprits who instigated violence in Delhi on January 26. While speaking to Republic Media Network, Anil Sarin said, "Now that the mastermind of the tractor rally violence has been arrested, all other culprits will also soon be arrested."

Hitting out at the Opposition parties, the BJP Spokesperson said, "It is very unfortunate to see that some of the protesting farmer unions and the Opposition parties are sidelining with Deep Sidhu who played a major role in the violence that shocked the National Capital on the Republic Day."

Delhi Police Special Cell arrests Deep Sidhu

After Delhi Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Punjabi singer-actor, Deep Sidhu was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday morning. The Punjabi actor-singer is accused of inciting violence and leading protesting farmers with their tractors to breach the historic Red Fort, where a religious flag was unfurled by a group of individuals on Republic Day.

It is important to note that after Deep Sidhu went missing on January 26 following the violence at Red Fort, the Delhi Police along with Special crime Branch has been conducting raids to arrest him. Further details in the matter are awaited.

Republic Day violence farmers' tractor rally

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While 394 police personnel have been injured in the violence, the Delhi Police has registered 25 FIRs against the protesters. A total of 37 farm leaders including Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugraha, Jagjeet Singh Dalewal, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Kavita Kurnguti, Medha Patkar and Yogendra Yadav have been named in one of the FIRs.

