Deep Sidhu Uploaded Post R-Day Videos Via US Friend; Sent Wife To Bihar To Hide: Sources

After Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday morning arrested Punjabi actor-singer Deep Sidhu from Zirakpur area at around 10:40 am, Additional Commissioner of Police BK Singh while speaking to reporters informed that the accused is currently in Police custody for 7 days and will be investigated thoroughly. While answering a question on whether the Delhi Police will also consider the 'foreign funding angle" or not, the Delhi top cop said, "We are given the Red Fort violence case to investigate and all links will be probed."

Delhi top cop on Deep Sidhu arrest

Delhi Police top cop BK Singh said, "Deep Sidhu is in Delhi Police custody and is being interrogated. The investigation is underway, Red Fort violence case is being investigated."

This comes after the Delhi Police found out that the Punjabi actor's videos were being uploaded on his Facebook handle via a US mobile number. Sources informed Republic TV that the US number that was being used for uploading Deep Sidhu's videos has been registered under the name of a Punjabi actor, Reena Rai, who happens to be a close friend to Deep Sidhu. While on the run, Deep Sidhu used to send his videos to Reena Rai via Telegram. Also, in an attempt to dodge the Delhi Police who had been conducting extensive raids to arrest him, Deep Sidhu had sent his wife to Bihar. Due to this, the Police has investigated multiple locations in Bihar before, and finally, the trail led to his arrest in Zirakpur on Tuesday morning.

The Punjabi actor-singer was sent to 7-days police custody on Tuesday. The Delhi Police had originally sought for 10-day police custody of Sidhu who is among the prime accused in the Red Fort violence which occurred on January 26. During the proceedings, Deep Sidhu's counsel had opposed Delhi Police's plea seeking his police custody saying that he was merely "at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Police arrests 2nd prime accuse of Red Fort violence

Earlier during the day, Northern Range of Special Cell arrested the second prime accused Iqbal Singh in the Red Fort violence from Punjab's Hoshiarpur. According to the information by the DCP Delhi Special Cell Sanjeev Yadav, "Iqbal Singh is a resident of Ludhiana. He is involved in inciting the public on 26th Jan in Delhi. He was visiting the Singhu border since November 2020. On 26th Jan, he reached Red Fort with a mob. He had not interacted with Deep Sidhu."

Red Fort breach on January 26

In the tractor rally violence incidents that had shocked the National Capital on January 26, over 300 police personnel were injured. According to the latest reports, the Delhi Police has so far arrested 122 people and registered 44 FIRs in connection to the R-Day violence. The most shocking act of the violence was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. While the Indian Tricolour remained hoisted atop the national monument, most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of law and order in Delhi. The Centre has hit back, accusing the opposition parties of various levels of doublespeak and volte-face with regards to the farm laws row, while the police has blamed the farmer leaders for reneging on the terms of their agreement for the Republic Day tractor rally.

