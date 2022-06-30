Last Updated:

Deepak Kesarkar Hails Devendra Fadnavis' Cabinet Inclusion; 'Will Ease Central Approvals'

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar lauded the BJP that despite having 106 MLAs, the party decided to make Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister. He also welcomed the decision of Devendra Fadnavis to join the cabinet as Deputy Chief minister as it would help in getting clearances from Delhi.

In an unexpected move, in under 24 hours after former CM Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the CM, former CM Devendra Fadnavis announced Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde as the next Chief Minister on June 30.

Thackeray had to resign after Supreme Court rejected his government's petition to put the floor test, ordered by the Governor, on hold.

'Fadnavis' inclusion in cabinet will help in getting clearances from centre'

Shiv Sena spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar said, "It should be mentioned, despite having 106 MLAs, BJP appointed Eknath Shinde as the chief minister. Fadnavis showed large-heartedness, he assured full support to Shinde however when instructed by the seniors in the party, he accepted the responsibility of being the Deputy Chief Minister. After his inclusion, not only will this cabinet get stability but many development projects were kicked-off during his previous tenure like the Trans-Harbour link, Metro project, etc. Moreover, as he has cordial relations with the centre, his presence in the cabinet will help in getting clearances from Delhi."

'Devendra Fadnavis not happy as Dy CM'

After the swearing-in of Eknath Shinde as the CM and Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy CM, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, 'Fadnavis is not happy becoming the Deputy CM' and one can make that out from his face. "I think Devendra Fadnavis is not happy as one can make it from his face. Since he comes from Nagpur and has been part of RSS, I think he accepted the decision due to his teaching and learning of RSS." 

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde swears in as Maharashtra's new CM

Following the announcement of Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde as the next CM by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, he took the oath of office on June 30 at the Raj Bhavan followed by Fadnavis as Dy CM, who was administered the oath by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Former CM Fadnavis accepted the post of Deputy CM after party president JP Nadda spoke with him, post which Fadnavis tweeted, "As an honest worker, I will obey the party's order."

IMAGE: DVKESARKAR / TWITTER / PTI 

