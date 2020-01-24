Deepak Kesarkar Refutes Snoopgate Allegations Against BJP, Says 'This Happens Everytime'

Former Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar on Friday refuted the snoopgate allegations against the BJP and said, "These kinds of allegations have been put before as well." Speaking about it, he said, "We weren't given any information about it. Our work was not even divided for the last five years. So this subject was never with me. But, I would still say that if they had some spy in Israel, then the problems through which our country is going through, they should find out what the terrorists are doing. And if we are taking the technology from Israel, then I don't think there is a harm in it."

He further added, "If someone taps some politician's phone, then we can take an objection over it. The inquiry is going on, so till the time it is done, I think it is wrong to raise this issue. Home Department is the most sensitive department. If something is proven after the inquiry, then an action can be taken."

'Happens several times'

According to Kesarkar, these kinds of allegations are levelled several times. He said, "These kinds of allegations have been put before as well. Even during the Congress rule, it has been alleged several times that the opposition's phones are tapped. It was alleged that Shiv Sena's phones were tapped during the Congress regime as well."

Maha Govt probes Wiretapping allegations

Amid the BJP-Shiv Sena tussle, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh revealed that the Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has initiated a probe against BJP over wiretapping allegations. He claimed that the previous government had sent its officials to Israel to procure the spyware to snoop on NCP and Congress leaders prior to the elections. Likening the Maharashtra snoop gate allegations to the 'Pegasus snoop gate', he said that the BJP government had done this for political gains.

