Deepak Kesarkar Welcomes 'positive Change' As Uddhav Thackeray Meets Sanjay Raut's Family

Chief spokesperson of the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp, Deepak Kesarkar, welcomed the "positive change" of Uddhav Thackeray after the former CM met arrested party leader Sanjay Raut's family members on Monday. Taking a jibe at Thackeray he said that while it is a good thing that the former Maharashtra CM met Raut's family members, he should have taken a similar approach towards other party leaders as well.

"It is good that Uddhav Thackeray is meeting Sanjay Raut's family but he should have also visited other leaders' residences like Bhavana Gawali, but he didn't go there. Whatever change that has happened in Shiv Sena due to this new wave, Uddhav is now being forced to come out of his house and meet leaders. This is a positive change and I welcome this change," Kesarkar said.

Responding to Raut's claims of him being framed, Kesarkar added, "We are not celebrating at all and we never demanded any sort of action against Sanjay Raut. If he is innocent, he will have to prove it. Praveen Raut was arrested a year ago but Raut wasn't which is quite evident that the central agency didn't want to rush to arrest him. Two days ago his audio recording went viral where he can be heard asking a woman to change her statement given to ED. This is tampering with the evidence, in such cases, central agencies like ED have to take action."

Uddhav Thackeray meets arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut family members

Uddhav Thackeray on Monday reached the residence of incarcerated MP Sanjay Raut and met his family members. The meeting comes ahead of Raut's appearance in the Sessions Court in relation to the Patra Chawl scam case. In the visuals, Uddhav Thackeray can be seen speaking to Sanjay Raut's mother, wife, daughter, and other extended family members. He was also seen embracing and exclusively talking to the Shiv Sena leader's mother.

ED arrests Sanjay Raut

On the morning of July 31, the ED raided the Bhandup residence of Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam, grilled him for several hours and took him to its zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate for further questioning. Before entering the ED office, Raut told the media that it was a "false case" and vowed to not desert the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. At about 12.05 am on Monday, he was formally arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for not cooperating in the investigation.

