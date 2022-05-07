Deepeder Hooda Slams AAP, BJP After Tajinder Bagga's Arrest; 'There Should Be Tolerance'

Commenting on BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest, Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda criticised both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of using police for vengeance. He stated that efforts should be made to maintain peace in Punjab.

Following the dramatic turn of events on May 6 that led to the arrest and release of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP have engaged in a tense war of words. While AAP continues to accuse Bagga of proving violence and unrest, the BJP continues to call his arrest an act of political vendetta.

The incident also caused a jurisdictional clash between the police forces of Punjab, Delhi and Haryana.

Now, the Congress' Deepender Hooda, took a dig at the BJP while also criticising AAP.

"The police should not be used to settle political scores. The police of three states were involved. There should be tolerance. A similar case happened with Jignesh Mevani in Assam," Hooda told ANI.

Notably, Hooda was appointed as the Congress' special observer for overseeing election campaign management in Punjab during the 2022 Assembly elections

'There is need for peace': Punjab Education Minister

Meanwhile, Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, in a first response from the state government on Bagga's arrest, stated that strict action should be taken against people disrupting peace in Punjab.

"There should be strict action against those who are trying to vitiate peace of Punjab. The state has already faced a lot of uncertainty resulting in economic downturn. There is need for peace so that industries come here. Those who want to disrupt peace are a threat to the sovereignty of the country. There should be strict action against them," he said.

Congress' Sidhu sides with Bagga

Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu supported the BJP in the case regarding the arrest of Bagga. He said the action against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was undertaken out of "political vendetta", supposedly from directions by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Tajinder Bagga could be from a different party, one could have ideological differences. But Political vendetta, of @ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann, to settle personal scores through Punjab police is a cardinal sin… Stop tarnishing the image of Punjab Police by Politicising it.. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 6, 2022

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani's arrest in Assam

In a separate but similar incident, Assam Police had arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani from Gujarat after which he was taken to Kokrajhar. The apprehension was done by the police acting on a complaint filed by a local in Kokrajhar for objectionable tweets posted by Mevani on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, Mevani was granted bail in the matter on April 25. Hours after his release, Mevani was arrested again by the Barpeta police for allegedly misbehaving with a women police sub-inspector.

(Image: ANI/PTI)