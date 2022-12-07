'Deeply Disappointed': Abhishek Singhvi Has A Prescription For Congress after MCD Rout

As AAP registered a massive win in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, senior advocate and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi expressed his disappointment with the party's performance. Appreciating AAP and BJP for running a close contest, he stated that introspection and structural change are vital for Congress' growth.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Singhvi said, "Although it's nice to see a tightly contested election between AAP and BJP, I am deeply disappointed at Congress' result. Introspection and structural change vital!"

Singhvi's assessment came after Congress performed poorly in the MCD polls and was reduced to just nine wards. Earlier, in the 2017 MCD polls, the Congress had managed to win 30 seats while the BJP and AAP won 181 and 48 of the total 272 wards, respectively.

AAP Clinches MCD

Ending 15 years of BJP's rule in the capital's civic body, the AAP emerged victorious in the MCD polls registering a win in 134 wards, eight above the halfway mark of 126. Notably, BJP gave a tough fight to AAP and won 104 wards. However, Congress could only manage nine seats.

Reacting to AAP's win, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia remarked, "Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD. By defeating the world's biggest and most negative party, the people of Delhi have made staunch honest and working Arvind Kejriwal Ji win. For us, this is not just a victory, it is a big responsibility."