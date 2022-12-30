'Deeply Saddened': Tributes Pour In For PM Modi's Mother From Across Political Spectrum

Condolences started pouring in as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraban passed away at the age of 100 on December 30 at an hospital in Ahmedabad.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief on Heeraben's demise in a tweet, "I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that it is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi की माताश्री, हीरा बा के निधन से मुझे गहरी वेदना हुई है। एक माँ का निधन किसी भी व्यक्ति के जीवन में ऐसी शून्यता लाता है, जिसकी भरपाई असंभव है। दुख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्रीजी और उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 30, 2022

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed grief over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi. He tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi's mother Pujya Hiraba. Pujya Hiraba was the epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life. ૐ Shanti."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that PM Modi's mother will always be a perennial source of inspiration. "Triveni of devotion, penance and work, @narendramodi Regards at the feet of the mother who created a great personality like ji. Respected mother will always remain an inspiration", Madhya Pradesh CM added.

Basavaraj S Bommai, Karnataka's CM said, "Very saddened to hear the news of Heeraben, the revered mother of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has left this world. I pray to the great mother who gave birth to a son who made the country proud. I pray to the Prime Minister and his family for strength to bear this grief. Om Shantih"

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also paid his homage to Heeraba and said, "For a son, mother is the whole world. The death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss for a son. The demise of respected mother of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is very sad. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed pious soul a place at his holy feet. Om Shanti!"

Image: PTI