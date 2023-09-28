Defamation Suit: Guwahati Court Bars Gaurav Gogoi From Making Comments Until Next Hearing

A Guwahati court on Wednesday barred Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi from making any further statements regarding Rs 10 crore subsidy controversy involving Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, until the next hearing of the case.

Last week, after allegations over a food processing project were levelled against Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, who is the Chairperson and Managing Director of Pride East Entertainments Pvt. Ltd., by Gogoi, she filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Gogoi, claiming his charges of irregularities were false.

The court passed an order in this regard on Wednesday.

Hearing the case, the civil judge passed an order, restraining Gogoi from making any further statement in regards to the alleged subsidy taken by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma from the Union government under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).

Speaking to Republic, senior advocate Debajit Saikia claimed that the allegations made by Gogoi are completely baseless, adding that Pride East Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. or Riniki Bhuyan Sarma didn't apply for any subsidy from the Union government or any of its ministries.

It may be mentioned that Gogoi had alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s company, Pride East Entertainments Pvt. Ltd., received a subsidy grant of Rs 10 crore from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries for an agro processing cluster project.

"Two communications were received by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and PrideEast Entertainments Pvt Ltd in regards to the subsidy by the Food Processing Ministry as to why they have not applied for subsidy. Despite this, PrideEast or Riniki Bhuyan Sarma hasn't applied for any subsidy," said Debajit Saikia.

"Gogoi is making allegations that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and her company took the subsidy. We stand clear that no subsidy was applied for by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma or her company," Saikia emphasised.

Hearing the matter, the court fixed November 9 as the next date of hearing. Until then Gogoi has been restrained from making any statement in this matter.