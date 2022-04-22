Defection To BJP 'out Of Question', Says Hardik Patel; Praises BJP For Ram Mandir, Art 370

Amid ignited rumours of Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel defecting to the ruling BJP ahead of the 2023 polls, he quashed the claims of him being in talks with the saffron party and joining it.

The rumours of his separation from the grand old party were fuelled by unabated infighting in the party's state unit. Patel is miffed with the party's high command and has sought their immediate involvement in the issues of the state. He has raised several issues ahead of the Congress leadership in Delhi, including the party's inactive political campaign in the poll-bound state.

"News of my leaving Congress and joining the BJP has been circulating in the news for a long time. But under the present circumstances, joining the BJP is out of the question. I've no plans to join the BJP. I welcome the political decisions that have been taken by the BJP recently,'' Patel said.

While maintaining an 'out of question' stance on joining the BJP, Gujarat Congress Working President asserted that 'if any such decision has to be taken for the party's welfare, he will speak out publicly.’

'We have to change our strategy'

Hardik Patel went on to say that he wants Congress to revive itself as the opposition in the state as people expect them to raise their issues ahead of the ruling dispensation. He further went on to say that 'Congress leadership in Gujarat is strong, and they just need to make the right decisions.'

"The opposition has to worry about the people. If we fail in the opposition, people are looking for alternatives. We have to think of changing our strategy, I will say on the day when the political decision is ready," he said.

Patel's pro-hindutva stance & BJP's appreciation

The rebel politician, who had emerged as a politician with his 'anti-BJP narrative', praised the BJP-led central government for some of their initiatives, including the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the historic formation of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"I am not talking to BJP. I accept the good things of the BJP. BJP repealed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, and now good deeds like the construction of Ram Mandir should be commended," he stated.

Speaking further, he clearly laid out his future plans by stating that there is no question of him joining the BJP. However, he didn't shy away from endorsing BJP's pro-Hindutva ideology and said that he himself belongs to a Raghuvanshi family and supports Hinduism. “I come from a Raghuvanshi family. We have been associated with Hindutva for thousands of years. I have spoken of my concerns to the party. I hope the High Command will listen to me," he said.

