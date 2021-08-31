Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Inaugurates 180 Developmental Projects In Uttar Pradesh

India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, launched several development projects in his Lok Sabha constituency, Lucknow, on Tuesday, August 31. Singh also participated in a memorial meeting organized in memory of former CM Kalyan Singh. As many as 180 projects based on the city's development were launched today. The value of the entire developmental project is estimated to be nearly Rs. 1710 crore. "We aim to make Lucknow the number one city and all my efforts are dedicated towards the same," said the Defence Minister while addressing the event.

Rajnath Singh today in Lucknow inaugurated 90 projects and laid the foundation stone for 90 other projects at another event. The 180 development projects inaugurated in Lucknow included several public welfare and health department constructions. The project, worth Rs. 1710 crore, includes nine departments - the Public Works Department, Medical and Health project, Irrigation project, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Lucknow Development Authority, and Smart City project. Rajnath Singh, while addressing the gathering, said that Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a lot of development because of CM Yogi Aditynath.

लखनऊ में आज क़रीब १७०० करोड़ रुपये की लागत वाली विकास परियोजनाओं का उद्घाटन-शिलान्यास किया गया है।



उ. प्र. के मुख्यमंत्री @myogiadityanath जी के नेतृत्व में लखनऊ समेत पूरे प्रदेश में तेज़ी से विकास हो रहा है।



लखनऊ को ‘नम्बर वन’ शहर बनाने के लिए हर सम्भव प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/ZN5WYUdGUE — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 31, 2021

"I couldn't have done so much work in Lucknow if Yogi Adityanath Ji were not the UP CM," he further appreciated the CM Adityanath and said he had efficiently handled the COVID crisis in the state. "UP CM Yogi Adityanath has accelerated the pace of development in the state. During COVID-19, he performed his duties faithfully despite being infected himself. He provided financial assistance to orphans. Only a sympathetic CM can do this, "Singh added, reported ANI.

आज राजधानी लखनऊ में मा. रक्षा मंत्री श्री @rajnathsingh जी की गरिमामयी उपस्थिति में विभिन्न विभागों के तहत ₹396 करोड़ से अधिक की विकास परियोजनाओं का शिलान्यास व ₹1313 करोड़ से अधिक की विकास परियोजनाओं का लोकार्पण संपन्न हुआ।

यह 'बदलते हुए उत्तर प्रदेश व लखनऊ' का दृश्य है। pic.twitter.com/UZdpWwsCn4 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 31, 2021

The 180 developmental projects consist of the Hyderganj Charak Phool Mandi flyover, which will be worth Rs 140 crore. The foundation stone for a construction project on the Gomti river was also laid along with the city's first musical fountain and the Hyderganj Charak Phool Mandi flyover.

The Defence Minister also inaugurated multi-level parking named after Dalit icon Jyotiba Phule. Rajnath Singh also participated in a memorial meeting for former CM Kalyan Singh, where he addressed the gathering and recalled Kalyan Singh's work for the people of the nation and his contributions to the Ram Temple movement.

