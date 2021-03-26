Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Says Congress, TMC & Left Will Be Safe If BJP Forms Govt

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that political parties like the Congress, CPI(M), and Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be safe in Bengal if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the poll-bound state of West Bengal.

While addressing a rally in Taldangra, Singh said, "We believe that till you provide safety and security for the people, you cannot ensure development. I assure you that if we form the government here, we will ensure safety and security for all. Even the Congress, Left parties and TMC karyakartas will feel safe under BJP rule." READ | In Bengal, Rajnath Singh clarifies on BJP's CM-face; refutes any loss from not having one

Addressing another rally in Joypur, he said, "In the land of Bengal, where Rabindra Sangeet could be heard, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu's kirtan and Swami Vivekananda's words could be heard; today only the sound of bombs fall over the eardrums."

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from March 27 to April 29, 2021, in eight phases and votes will be counted on May 2. CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the State. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda are actively campaigning in the State, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies in different districts. The party has also been inducting a number of top TMC leaders and has plans to hold at least 1,500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

