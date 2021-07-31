Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Reach Out To Opposition To End Parliament Logjam:Sources

In a bid to end the Parliament logjam, the Centre has tasked Defence Rajnath Singh to reach out to opposition leaders, sources told Republic TV on Saturday. Amid repeated adjournments in the House, the opposition has pinned the blame for the impasse on the stubborn attitude of the treasury benches over the Pegasus 'snooping' row and the agitation against the farm laws. A former BJP president, Singh is believed to have a good rapport with leaders across the political spectrum.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Friday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi appealed to the opposition, "There are so many people-related issues that need to be discussed. The government does not want to pass the Bills without discussions. We are ready for discussion but they are not allowing it."

"More than 315 members want the Question Hour. Despite that, behaving like this, it's more unfortunate. IT Minister has given detailed statement in both the Houses. This (Pegasus row) is totally non-serious issue. Kindly allow the house to function," he added.

Despite the continuous sloganeering and ruckus by opposition MPs, the Lower House has cleared legislation such as the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 until now. On the other hand, the Rajya Sabha passed Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021. During the Monsoon session, the Centre has listed 17 new bills for consideration and passage.

Opposition denies 'disruption' charge

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Centre over the Pegasus issue. Claiming that the opposition's voice is being suppressed in Parliament, he asked, "Did the government of India purchase Pegasus? Yes or no? Did the government of India use the Pegasus on our own people?" On this occasion, he refuted the notion that the opposition is disrupting the Parliament proceedings and stressed that the discussion must be only on the snooping row.