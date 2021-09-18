Defiant Amarinder Singh Says, 'I'm A Soldier, Won't Hang Up My Sword' After Resigning

Amid the interminable scuffle in the Punjab Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday tendered his resignation as the Punjab CM to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The Punjab CM said he felt 'humiliated' and that Congress is free to appoint anyone for the top post. Singh said he would decide his future political course of action after consultation with his followers, who have stood by him for over five decades.

Not going to hang up my swords: Captain Amrinder Singh

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder Singh said, "I am not going to hang up my swords. When your task is over, you pick up your kit bag and move on. I certainly don't know what to do next, will talk to my supporters & decide."

The CM expressed ambivalence over the steps he would be undertaking following the resignation. "I am going to move on. I don't know what to do next. I will certainly consult my friends, and colleagues with whom I have spent the last 52 years of my political career and will then come to a conclusion," the former Punjab CM added.

"Sidhu is the wrong person for Punjab"

The CM also deemed PCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu as the 'wrong' person for Punjab. "If you had played very good cricket that doesn't mean you will be a very good CM," the now-former CM said. Singh also censured Siddhu's soft corner for Pakistan. "I had condemned Sidhu when he went to Pakistan for Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony," he said.

The former Punjab CM also went on to say "I am satisfied. I have done a lot for Punjab in the past 4.5 years. I was not informed of the CLP meeting even though I am the leader. I then telephoned Congress president and said that I will resign."

The outgoing Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh acknowledged that he had many grievances with the party, but the last nail in the coffin was not being invited to Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet. Outlining that he was the leader of the CLP and that hence he should ideally be the one calling the meeting, Amarinder Singh said that he was informed about it by one of his friends.

Image: PTI