'Dejected BJP Using Fake Surveys To Show Mamata Banerjee Losing Nandigram,' Says I-PAC

As the second phase of polling for West Bengal Assembly elections went underway on Thursday, a photo of a desktop screen showing alleged results of the poll survey by political consultancy group I-PAC, has been doing rounds on social media. The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), owned by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, is managing the election strategy of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal.

The photo purportedly showed poll predictions of BJP taking a lead in the second phase of voting and Mamata Banerjee losing Nandigram against her former protégée Suvendu Adhikari. However, I-PAC has issued a statement, saying that the image is fake, and accused the BJP of circulating fake surveys in the name of the company.

Hitting out at the saffron rivals, I-PAC tweeted, “Facing imminent defeat, the BJP has now gone down to the level of using fake surveys in the name of I-PAC to keep the morale of their workers up.” It also clarified that no one at IPAC uses desktops, as shown in the image. READ | Prashant Kishor roars after EC announces poll dates, backs Bengal to show 'Right Card'

In December 2020, Prashant Kishor had predicted that BJP would struggle to cross double digits in the West Bengal Assembly election. He also vowed to quit Twitter if BJP did better than predicted.

Mamata Banerjee alleges poll rigging

Alleging voter suppression in West Bengal phase-2 polls, CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dialled Governor Jagdeep Dhankar seeking his intervention in the issue. The TMC chief, who is touring several booths across poll-bound Nandigram, holed up in a school's election booth in Gokul Nagar complaining that people have not been allowed to vote.

Taking cognizance of Banerjee's allegations, Governor Dhankar has assured full 'adherence to rule of law'. He added that the concerned authorities have been briefed about the issue and right action will be taken. Banerjee has threatened to go to court if the EC takes no action on such instances.

The second phase of polling for West Bengal assembly elections began on Thursday with over 75 lakh voters deciding the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies of Bengal. In the second phase of elections, Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her protege-turned-rival, Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December last year. The TMC and the BJP are contesting in all 30 seats, while the CPI(M) is in the fray in 15 constituencies and its alliance partners Congress and ISF are fighting in 13 and two seats, respectively. The Bengal elections are being held in eight phases. The votes will be counted on May 2.