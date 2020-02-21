Delegation Of Uphaar Fire Tragedy Victims To Meet Law Minister; Seek Re-opening Of Case

A delegation of the Uphaar fire tragedy victims will be meeting with Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the near future. Earlier on Friday, Republic's Law Ministry sources informed that they had taken cognizance of the developments on the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case and that it was open to reopening the case.

Apart from sending a representation of the victims to the government, they will stage a dharna if their demands are not met of re-opening the case. The development comes a day after Former SC Judge Justice Gyan Sudha Misra, who heard the case between 2010-14, backed the re-opening of the Uphaar fire tragedy case.

On Thursday, Supreme Court dismissed the curative plea filed by the victims' association pertaining to the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case, that enabled the Ansal brothers, Sushil and Gopal, to escape a longer jail term. The sources in the Law Ministry told Republic that if someone officially brings it to the government's notice, there would be an immediate response. The sources further confirmed that irrespectively, they are actively pursuing the case and exploring all possible options that can be followed in the case.

In conversation with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Justice Misra supported the re-opening of the case and questioned the reduction of sentence awarded to the Ansal brothers. She said, "Yes, re-open the case. I would support the re-opening of the case. Had my judgment been upheld, Gopal Ansal would have been behind the bars to serve the full sentence." "Why the two-year sentence, which was the maximum sentence, reduced to 1 year?" the former SC Judge added.

Uphaar Tragedy Case

Industrialists Sushil and Gopal Ansal owned the Uphaar Cinema where a fire killed 59 people during the screening of Hindi movie Border on June 13, 1997. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices NV Ramana and Arun Mishra on Thursday rejected the curative plea of the Association for Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) in Uphaar cinema fire case. "We have gone through the curative petitions and the relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out... Hence, the curative petition is dismissed," the bench said in its order.

In the case that dragged into a long legal tangle, a trial court had in 2015 convicted the Ansal brothers, who owned the theatre. In 2015, the Supreme Court had allowed the Ansal brothers to walk free with a fine of Rs 60 crore while adding that the two were not required to go to prison. The verdict created an uproar as Ansal brothers had individually undergone just five to six months imprisonment each.

Two years later, the Supreme Court sent one of the real estate barons Ansal brothers, Gopal, to a year in jail. Partially reviewing its order for the June 13, 1997 tragedy, the SC bench refused to give any incarceration to another accused, Sushil Ansal, keeping his age into account. In 2017, a three-judge bench had given relief to 78-year-old Sushil Ansal considering his "advanced age-related complications" by awarding him the jail term which he had already undergone. It, however, asked his younger sibling Gopal Ansal to serve the remaining one-year jail term.

(With PTI inputs)