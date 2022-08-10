Delhi: 21-year-old Stabbed To Death By Five Minors In Mayur Vihar; 3 Accused Held

In a tragic incident, five minors reportedly stabbed a 21-year-old man to death in the Mayur Vihar area of Delhi on Monday, August 8. Police, on Tuesday, said that three of the accused have been apprehended and the deceased has been identified as one Tushar.

Delhi Police said that a heated argument escalated which led to the tragic incident. Mayur Vihar police station received a call on Monday evening regarding the reported stabbing that took place at 16 Block Trilokpuri. Police officials rushed to the spot and later it was found that the injured had been shifted to LBS Hospital in the area. On reaching LBS Hospital, it was revealed that the victim was declared brought dead. Police officials visited the crime scene and managed to recover evidence from the spot.

A senior police official said, “The dead body of the deceased man was preserved in the mortuary. Teams were deployed to inspect the place where the incident occurred.”

A case of murder has been registered and further investigation initiated. A case under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered by the police.

During the probe, based on examining eyewitnesses and analysing CCTV footage, five people, all minors, were identified as the suspects and three of them have been apprehended.

“Initial examination has revealed that both the victims and assailants were known to each other. Yesterday, they had an altercation over some issue and during the altercation, they stabbed the victim,” a police official said.